SABMF Donates Items Worth N5m To Blind Initiative In Kaduna

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has donated various equipment to the Knowledge For the Blind Initiative (KFBI) worth five million naira (N5,000,000:00).

Items presented include; long walk table, book shelf, office table, office chairs, notice board, Spiral binding machine, binding cines lots, heavy duty long stpler, heavy duty short stapler and stapler pins.

Others include, inverter 1 KVA, dwwp circle batteries, solar panels, index braile embosser, duxbury brail translator, nipage scanning software, braile paper 155 GSM, buff paper 220/GSM, Mustek flatbed scanner, HP Laser jet printer, HO Desktop computer and HP Intel laptop.

The presentation was made at the foundation office was sequel to a request by the leadership of the KFBI in 2018.

Making the presentation onbehalf of the foundation, Acting Chairman Advisory Council, Alhaji Mohammed Munir Ja’afaru urged the beneficiary to utilize the items judiciously.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Shettima Aji Ali said the request which had financial implication of five million naira was given gracious approval by the Advisory Council and board members in view of the importance of the items to the blind.

Responding onbehalf of the KFBI, the Chairman board of trustee. Professor Elsie Samaila commended the foundation for their magnanimity and assured that the presented items will be judiously utilized.

According to her, life will be much better for the blind people, it will also improve the educational level of the blind.

Also speaking, the Executive Director KFBI, Mr Andrew Ikilama said, KFBI made the request with details and budget to the foundation in 2018.

“We are grateful to the foundation because all that we requested was approved and provided accordingly, and this will now provide qualitative education to the blind going forward.”