Tijani Yusuf Dies At 63

The Presidency, yesterday, announced the death of Alhaji Tijani Yusuf, aged 63, after a brief illness.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina said Yusuf was until his death, the Special Assistant (Special Duties) to Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja.

Adesina said the deceased was “very likeable and unassuming gentleman.

“Yusuf was known for his excellent administrative skills, most notably his pivotal roles during Swearing-in/Oath-taking ceremonies of top appointees of the Federal Government before Nigerian leaders.

“In recognition of his meritorious services, Yusuf was given the national honours of Member of the Order of Niger (MON 2006) and Officer of the Order of Niger (OON 2012), after receiving several commendation letters including one from the Archbishop of Canterbury.’’

Late Yusuf was deployed to the State House in 1994 from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development.

He rose to the rank of Director in 2013, and retired in 2016 after decades of serving several Nigerian military and civilian leaders.

Following his mandatory retirement on the basis of age, he was appointed Special Assistant to the permanent secretary.

The late Yusuf will be sorely missed by the Management and Staff of the State House.

After prayers at the Abuja National Mosque, his remains were conveyed for interment in his hometown, Minna, Niger State. Alhaji Yusuf was married and had children.