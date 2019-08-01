Time For Nigerian Youths To Reclaim The Country

Protocols.

I stand before you today, first and foremost, as a fellow Nigerian, a compatriot, but also as a brother, or uncle, if you like. As for me, nothing more qualifies me to be here, than the job I do as the Head of Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. This is not the time for speeches, but a time for us as Nigerian brothers and sisters to continue to talk to one another, to engage each other on the difficulties that our dear country faces and proffer solution that will be beneficial to us all.

Let me start by making a confession. Unless you lose it, and I believe you won’t, this is perhaps the most venerable gathering of Nigerians one can ever find, anywhere in the world. You here have been either chosen through a meticulous process or by dint of some divine luck.

Respect yourselves

And I say this with all sense of humility and responsibility. 400 of you can constitute a respectable fraction of some small country’s demography. But in Nigeria, 4 million amounts to nothing. And 400 can only constitute an agent of change. That is who you are.

Your theme this year is e-Governance. When I saw the term e-Governance in this year’s DIGITest Camp I thought to myself that the youths of this country are ready. But, ready for what? I refuse to allow the stale argument, against the Not Too Young to Run Mantra, that attributes to our young people, the poor performance of a few, who have been opportune to taste public office. That would be painting everybody with one brush. Nothing can be faultier or farther from the truth.

For the purpose of clarity, I am not a governor. I work for them. If I had to reel out what governors are doing that is beneficial to this country and especially young people, we may never end the day. So, I intend to restrict myself to your theme e-Governance and one sector that is thriving in it. Our workplace is called the NGF Secretariat. We are funded by dues from each member state, all 36 of them. Our tax administration section (called The NGF HelpDesk) which is funded by development partners, among which is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, BMGF, has been driving the migration by states to e-taxation for IGR purposes. Of course, everything has become e. there is e-commerce, e-news, e-economy, e-sport and e-everything. Our template corresponds with the Open Government Partnership one, which even rewards states or national governments that migrate to transact businesses electronically.

At the moment, 20 states have complied with our template and are collecting higher revenues, enjoying greater efficiency and accuracy in their collections and better tracking of their resources. The 16 states that are left behind come up with all sorts of excuses or explanations why they are not migrating, one of which is their inaccessibility to the internet. But with the way things are going, it won’t take long before they join, thanks to technology.

My dear friends, our world is overrun by technology. While technology has aided the human race beyond measure, with many advancements and conveniences, it also presents us with some unfortunate consequences.

Children as young as two can be seen watching a cartoon on a tablet or playing with a cellphone. Technology has made it convenient to keep our children occupied while we tend to our everyday tasks. While children seem entertained using devices such as tablets, television, cellphones, and computers, many studies show that these devices may also have negative social effects.

These include the ability to make friends in person, take responsibility for your actions, display good manners towards your neighbours, classmates and acquaintances, use polite language, control your emotions and your temper, follow verbal directions, and develop empathy for others.

A child who excessively uses electronics may become isolated and fail to develop normal communication skills such as conversational skills, listening, and making eye contact. A child may also be less able to identify social cues and be less attentive. A child may avoid social interaction to spend more time using electronic devices or may use the device to avoid social situations due to social anxiety because of underdeveloped social skills. So, if care is not taken, devices may impact your self-esteem adversely.

These are all fears that my generation holds. We are why technology receives a lot of flak. We the older generation curse the computer for corrupting our youth and helping them drift away from our known cultural values.

But, sincerely, that is not the reason technology was made. It was made to make our lives easier and more efficient. I can tell you that before I left Abuja to embark on this trip. I called up the NGF’s Senior Economist, Mr. David Nabena, a brilliant chap, to inquire when the other 16 states would go e and he said soon.

I believe him

However, Nabena gave me information that was more disheartening. He said not a single state in Nigeria is engaging in e-procurement. This means that there is a lot more work to be done.

When I speak to European kids your age, who sound like the pride of your generation, I find, very astonishingly, that they are more preoccupied with the environment. They are worried about global warming, pollution and how to safeguard humanity from a series of evolving national cataclysms that are regrettably, man-made. But I must apologize on behalf of my generation that we have not done enough to enable you sit on the same palladium as those children in the so-called advanced democracies.

Our country has therefore become notorious and not well respected in the comity of nations, all because of the handwork of a few selfish people. These are those who use technology to wreak havoc on our national identity. The yahoo boys and 419 kingpins. Instead of deploying their skills to the betterment of society, they selfishly rob on the web, deceive innocent people, and cause death and misery to families of people who encounter them. You must avoid such people. Avoid e-badness. There are also purveyors of fake news everywhere. When I asked my fifteen-year-old son, who I have brought here to interact with you, how to handle such irritants he told me there are at least ten ways of verifying the information you receive. So always verify the things you receive so as not to believe things hook-line-and sinker. This is very necessary.

There are also those of you here who hear people say Nigeria is not worth dying for. They tell you to leave these shores for greener pasture. But they do not tell you why xenophobia is on the increase the world over. It is because countries are becoming more efficient, jobs are becoming more proficient and people who do not embrace the e way of doing things are getting more deficient. And deficiency gives birth to violence and other anti-social behavior. What do these tendencies tell us? These tendencies are indicators that while the world has become a global village, it was time for each people to fix their country and sit back to enjoy the fruit of their labour. The balance of trade among nations today depends on who gets to the web first and not who is in the physical market. It is data that sells.

But our data gathering is as faulty as dead fish. For this reason, we do not know exactly how many Nigerians there are. All recorded data on Nigeria are guesses that put our population at between 170 million and 200 million people. However uncomplimentary as this could be, Nigerian youths have an opportunity of a lifetime, to reclaim their country, and to prove their mettle. You have the fastest growing economy in Africa and a robust telecommunications industry, comparable to none in the world. We have 172 million telephone subscribers in Nigeria, according to one of the ministerial nominees that was screened last week. And what’s more, statistics from the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council, which works very closely with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, reveals that 91% of our population, be it 170 or 200 million, is under 35 years of age. You here fall within that critical bracket. It has become also incumbent upon you the fortunate ones that are here, not to waste this opportunity because opportunity knocks, but only once. The onus is on you to take back your country as quickly as you can and make it work, so that you stop scampering from pillar to post seeking greener pasture, including in poorer countries like Libya, where Nigerians turned to undignifying occupations that they clearly would abhor at home and even to slaves.

I wish you luck

Finally, I want to thank the organizers of this Digitest Camp who invited me here, for finding it expedient to do so, which is a sign that the little work we are doing at the NGF is being appreciated by the people that we serve. Once again, thank you.

Thank you so much.

– Barkindo, Head Media and Public Affairs, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, presented this speech at the 2019 edition of Digitest Camp.