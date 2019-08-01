FOOTBALL
Tottenham Beat Bayern On Penalties To Win Audi Cup
Tottenham beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on penalties to win the Audi Cup at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night after a thrilling 90 minutes ended in a 2-2 draw.
Spurs looked to be on their way to victory following goals from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen that had the visitors leading 2-0 at the hour mark.
However, Jann-Fiete Arp pulled one back for Bayern minutes after the Eriksen goal and Niko Kovac rang the changes soon after, brining on Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller to help continue the positive momentum for the hosts.
The move paid off when Muller set up Alphonso Davies with a square pass at the top of the area that the Canada international expertly fired past Hugo Lloris to level the score.
The match went to spot kicks and Paulo Gazzaniga kept out Jerome Boateng’s effort in the seventh round as Spurs prevailed in the shootout to lift the Audi Cup.
Bayern Munich begin their season in earnest on Saturday in the German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund, while Tottenham meet Inter Milan on Aug. 4 in an International Champions Cup clash before beginning Premier League play on Aug. 10 on Aston Villa.
MOST READ
Alana Cutland Jumps 5,000ft To Death From Plane
Hajj 2019: CSO Commends Saudi Envoy To Nigeria
8 LGs Save N80M From Staff Screening In Nasarawa
Tariffs Backfiring On U.S., Says Ex-Trump Adviser
Britain To Spend Extra £2.1bn On No-Deal Brexit Planning
Russian President Vladimir Putin Losing His Grip On Power
Lagos Airport Cab Driver Returns $2,400 To Passenger
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return
-
LAW21 hours ago
Man Docked For Allegedly Biting Woman’s Breast
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
‘APC, PMB Jittery Over Collapsing Defence At Tribunal’
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Group Outlines Qualities Of Next Bayelsa Governor
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Fidelity Bank Disburses N24m To Abuja Customers
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
PMB Awaiting Senate Report For Cabinet Inauguration – Presidency
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Zulum Orders Relocation Of Shehu Of Bama, Dikwa Back To Palaces
-
FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Tottenham Edged Real Madrid 1-0 In Audi Cup To Reach Final