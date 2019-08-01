Tottenham Beat Bayern On Penalties To Win Audi Cup

Tottenham beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on penalties to win the Audi Cup at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night after a thrilling 90 minutes ended in a 2-2 draw.

Spurs looked to be on their way to victory following goals from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen that had the visitors leading 2-0 at the hour mark.

However, Jann-Fiete Arp pulled one back for Bayern minutes after the Eriksen goal and Niko Kovac rang the changes soon after, brining on Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller to help continue the positive momentum for the hosts.

The move paid off when Muller set up Alphonso Davies with a square pass at the top of the area that the Canada international expertly fired past Hugo Lloris to level the score.

The match went to spot kicks and Paulo Gazzaniga kept out Jerome Boateng’s effort in the seventh round as Spurs prevailed in the shootout to lift the Audi Cup.

Bayern Munich begin their season in earnest on Saturday in the German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund, while Tottenham meet Inter Milan on Aug. 4 in an International Champions Cup clash before beginning Premier League play on Aug. 10 on Aston Villa.