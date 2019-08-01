UK Secretary Of State Promises More Aid For Kaduna

The United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Department of International Development, DFID, Alok Sharma, yesterday visited governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai with a promise to provide more support for education, health and other sectors.

Speaking shortly after a meeting with El-Rufai and top Kaduna government officials in Kaduna, DFID chief said he also invited the governor to attend the forthcoming investment summit in London.

Sharma, who was recently appointed DFID boss, explained that he came to Nigeria to see things for himself. He stressed that UK government will continue to invest in Kaduna and Nigeria at large.

He said the British government would continue to work for people to get quality education and health care services in Nigeria. “For me, this is home visit. I came to see what is happening in Nigeria. We invited the governor to attend the economic summit in London and he has promised to come to attract more investments to Kaduna,” he added.

On his part, Governor El-Rufai who described DFID as one of the most supportive development partners of the Kaduna State government, commended UK’s Secretary of State for DFID for coming to Kaduna in his first assignment in Nigeria.

The governor who enumerated DFID’s assistance in the area of education, health, solar power said the UK government also helped Kaduna State in creating economic opportunity and jobs.

He said they want British construction companies in Nigeria for quality work and to tackle infrastructure deficit the country is facing, adding that his government has been working with several UK companies.

El-Rufai said: “We are honoured, he is visiting Kaduna State during his first assignment to Nigeria. In our meeting, we asked for more support in education, health care, among other sectors. DFID assisted us in equipping our hospitals, they equip our business centre for the training of our youths.”