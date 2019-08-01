Why Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court

Several renowned Law Professors and Senior Advocates of Nigeria have asked Festus Keyamo (SAN) to bury his thought for the creation of Regional Supreme Court on the grounds that not everything being successfully practiced in other climes are practicable in Nigeria.

This is just as they reminded him that his advocacy to streamline or rationalize appeals climbing to the Supreme Court as not a new idea, saying that several proposals including the amendment of the 1999 Constitution have been made or are ongoing.

The creation of six Regional Supreme Court in order to unbundle the apex court would end up doubling the journey some cases may have to travel before they rest at the apex court.

A ministerial nominee for Delta state Festus Keyamo (SAN), had last Friday said during his screening for confirmation canvassed for the unbundling of the Supreme Court. According to him, it was “scandalous” to have only one apex court in Abuja, attending to the whole country.

Keyamo who disclosed this in the senate at the just concluded ministerial screening exercise in Abuja said he would press for constitutional changes to create six regional Supreme Courts if he is appointed the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation.

The amendment of the constitution on Administration of Justice to strengthen the judiciary on timely justice delivery has been the concern and recalling decimal virtually in every gathering of stakeholders to chart course for an improved justice delivery system.

The dilemma of such gathering is the nature of the matter or appeal that should lie or not rest in the Supreme Court due to incessant conflicting judgements chewed out by the Court of Appeal.

Besides, many litigants would continue to fault dissatisfy with the judgements entered at the Court of Appeal in their appeals; which some describe in the past as travesty of justice. The quality of judgements delivered at this intermediate appellate court have been a matter of concern to many stakeholders.

In every constitutional democracy, the judiciary is one of the major pillars that sustains its principles and tenets. It is an embodiment of equity, fairness, justice and rule of law. Without the judiciary which is regarded as the last hope of the aggrieved, law and order will stand on their heads. It is against this backdrop that justice must not only be done by the institution but must be seen by all to have been done.

Until the amendments of the Electoral Act 2010, it was only the presidential election petition that got to the Supreme Court. Perhaps, the perceived injustice some of the petitions suffered partly informed the amendments. Hence, governorship election petitions in particular, no longer terminate at the Court of Appeal. The apex court is the final arbiter. Interestingly, the 2015 general elections and the colour of judgements emanating from the Court of Appeal have somewhat lent credence to the wisdom that informed the Electoral Act amendments.

The Appeal Court had delivered what can best be termed conflicting judgements in some of the National Assembly and governorship election petitions brought before them. Curiously, some of the facts and principles of the petitions are similar.

Perhaps this informed why some lawyers who separately aired their views before LEADERSHIP on Keyamo’s six regional apex court theory as panacea for backlog of cases in the Supreme Court as a means to compound the dilemma of justice delivery in the country.

While the lawyers disagreed with him on the creation of six regional apex courts, they however called for further amendment of the constitution on Administration of Justice.

The lawyers contended that establishment of the regional apex court at present is impracticable, saying it will breed anarchy and confusion in court system in Nigeria.

They said the judiciary leadership is yet to come up with initiatives to combat frequent conflicting judgements delivered at different jurisdictions of the Court of Appeal, adding that it would amount to ‘judicial suicide’ to create regional Supreme Court.

They quickly pointed at the audacity of some High Court judges who often than not attempt to sit on some Supreme Court judgement or interpret same, just as they added that such regional apex courts shall be highly affront of the current Supreme Court of Nigeria.

This is just as they draw attention of the stakeholders to financial hemorrhage bedeviling the nation judiciary both at the federal and state levels, adding that resources meant to create regional apex court can be used to strengthen the Court of Appeal as well as expanding it.

Supreme Court they said is overburdened because of our Constitution and that the current system that allows automatic right of appeal in all matters to Supreme Court has to be reviewed. They held that there should be drastic reduction in the number and types of cases heard in the Supreme Court.

They equally recommended that the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as provided for under Section 233 of the Constitution be altered for some appeals to terminate at the Court of Appeal.

The lawyers said only serious constitutional causes, human rights, litigation between arms of government and between the Federating Units, and criminal matters with capital punishment should go to the Supreme Court. Issues concerning the election of the President, they said could be added.

The Supreme Court they averred should also be given the powers to have a discretion on what case or case that can be heard by the concurrence in chambers of not less than 7 Justices.

However, fewer lawyers advocated for devolution power from center to federating units rather than creating regional apex court, saying the federating units would all have their appellate courts irrespective of how they styled them.

Some lawyers held that the constitution should be further amended to allow for the appointment of adhoc justices so as to allow retired justices and erudite senior advocates be invited from time to time to help decongest the court.

The lawyers said in UK, her Constitutional Reform Act 2005 has a provision for acting judges to be appointed from a pool of judges of lower courts or of retired jurists referred to as ‘supplementary panel’ to sit with the regular justices if the need arises . A similar provisions in Nigeria, they assured will make the backlog of appeals in the Supreme Court to be cleared within 2 years.

Meanwhile, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad said during his screening for confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by the senate recently that he will initiate a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution to further strengthen the Judiciary for speedy dispensation of Justice.

On October 8, 2018, the immediate past CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen disclosed that the Supreme Court diary was full with appeals set down for hearing up to the year 2021.

But LEADERSHIP findings later showed that only appeals filed between 2006 and 2009 had dates of hearing/determination from then till the end of 2021. Whereas, appeals or cases brought to the Supreme Court from 2010 till that time (8 years running) were yet to get dates of hearing and shall be assigned hearing dates from 2022 and beyond. Cases affected are civil in nature. A source at the Supreme Court during that time said it will take up to 2028 to clear those 8 years cases.

LEADERSHIP finding further shows that the pending civil appeals adjourned for hearing/determination between October 2018 and 2021 are 215 appeals filed in 2006, 253 in 2007, 235 in 2008 and 243 appeals of 2009.

Besides, pending appeals which would be given dates for hearing with effect from 2022 include 308 appeals from 2010, 324 of 2011, 351 of 2012, 503 of 2013, 597 of 2014 and 675 of 2015.

Others are 725 appeals of 2016, 743 of 2017 and 726 fresh appeals filed up to October 2018,

While a total of 8935 appeals were filed from 2006 till 2018, 3037 represents political and criminal matters; just as 5898 from the sum total are civil in nature that are pending in the Supreme Court docket.

In a speech delivered on September 24, 2018 to mark the commencement of the 2018/2019 legal year, the CJN said ‘’in the course of the 2017/2018 legal year, the Supreme Court considered a total number of 1,540 matters comprising motions, appeals and judgments. Under motions, we heard 824 civil and 273 criminal motions, totaling 1097. The Court also considered a total number of 438 appeals comprising 246 Civil, and 192 Criminal. A total of 297 Judgments were delivered by the close of the 2017/2018 legal year’’

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that the records at the Supreme Court indicates that from January 12th, 2018 when the first set of judgements were delivered till June 1st this year (2019), the apex court delivered judgements in 116 criminal appeals.

Criminal and constitutional matters are however not affected. The Supreme Court (Criminal Appeals) Practice Directions, 2013 issued by the former CJN, Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar and operational from November 15, 2013, enjoin all Criminal Appeals relating to the offences of Terrorism, Rape, Kidnapping, Corruption, Money Laundering and Human Trafficking to be heard and determined expeditiously.

New Sections 285 (10) and (12) of the 1999 Constitution now mandate high court and appellate courts (including Supreme Court) to hear and determine pre-election matter within 180 days and 60 days respectively from the date of filing of the suit/appeal.

Hitherto, so many appeals were lying untouched in the Supreme Court docket until the Justice Onnoghen directed that all appeals or older appeals be assigned dates for hearing and determination.

Hence, all appeals brought before the apex court in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 were assigned dates and filled up the highest court’s diary till 2021.