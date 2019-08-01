Zenith Bank Launches High Interest-Yielding Target Savings Account

One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Zenith Bank Plc, has introduced a high interest-yielding target savings account named “SAVE4ME”, which enables customers plan and save towards their aspirations and needs conveniently.

The new product is designed to support flexible savings for predetermined purposes such as asset acquisition or even marriage, and offers a higher interest rate than a regular savings account. Customers can operate multiple “SAVE4ME” accounts for the different things they want to achieve at the same time.

Commenting on the new savings product, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu said “the bank is focused on providing its customers with premium financial solutions that meet their lifestyle needs and ‘SAVE4ME’ is just one in a plethora of retail banking offerings it would be introducing over the next few months.”

He further explained that the product is very important because Nigerians have a lot of aspirations, but most times these are truncated by the absence of a suitable savings plan that allows accumulating funds for their actualization.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS). The bank’s commitment to world-class service standards has led to several product innovations over the last few weeks including the “Zenith Timeless Account”, which allows Nigerians aged 55 years and above bank for free and the “Dubai Visa Service” on the Zenith Bank internet banking platform, which allows convenient application and payment for visa to Dubai.

Interested persons can get more information about opening a “SAVE4ME” target savings account by engaging with the bank on social media or calling Zenith Direct on +234-1-2787000.