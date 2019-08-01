BUSINESS
Zenith Bank Launches High Interest-Yielding Target Savings Account
One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Zenith Bank Plc, has introduced a high interest-yielding target savings account named “SAVE4ME”, which enables customers plan and save towards their aspirations and needs conveniently.
The new product is designed to support flexible savings for predetermined purposes such as asset acquisition or even marriage, and offers a higher interest rate than a regular savings account. Customers can operate multiple “SAVE4ME” accounts for the different things they want to achieve at the same time.
Commenting on the new savings product, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu said “the bank is focused on providing its customers with premium financial solutions that meet their lifestyle needs and ‘SAVE4ME’ is just one in a plethora of retail banking offerings it would be introducing over the next few months.”
He further explained that the product is very important because Nigerians have a lot of aspirations, but most times these are truncated by the absence of a suitable savings plan that allows accumulating funds for their actualization.
Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS). The bank’s commitment to world-class service standards has led to several product innovations over the last few weeks including the “Zenith Timeless Account”, which allows Nigerians aged 55 years and above bank for free and the “Dubai Visa Service” on the Zenith Bank internet banking platform, which allows convenient application and payment for visa to Dubai.
Interested persons can get more information about opening a “SAVE4ME” target savings account by engaging with the bank on social media or calling Zenith Direct on +234-1-2787000.
MOST READ
Tobacco Control Community Honors Adewole, Irukera And Others
Dissecting Fayemi’s Masterstroke Against Ekiti Devt Debacle
Senate, Obaseki On Collision Course Over Edo Assembly
‘Army Establishes 22 Command Secondary Schools In 4 Years’
Executive, Legislature Collaborating To Address Plight Of IDPs – Gbajabiamila
EFCC Parades 8 Over Fertilizer Scam In Gombe
Lawyers’ Views On Regional Supreme Court
MOST POPULAR
- EDUCATION21 hours ago
Federal University Wukari Shut Down Over Tiv/Jukun Crisis
- LAW22 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Continues Hearing
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return
- LAW18 hours ago
Man Docked For Allegedly Biting Woman’s Breast
- NEWS22 hours ago
Zamfara Govt To Recruit 8,000 Workers
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- NEWS21 hours ago
INEC Assures Nigerians Of Free, Fair, Credible Elections At All Times
- NEWS18 hours ago
Group Outlines Qualities Of Next Bayelsa Governor