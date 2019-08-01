Zulum Orders Relocation Of Bama, Dikwa Chiefs Back To Palaces

In his bid to ensure total restoration of civil authority to the local government areas previously ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency, Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has ordered immediate relocation of Shehu of Bama and his Dikwa counterpart back to their respective palaces.

LEADERSHIP reports that the two traditional rulers flee their homes to Maiduguri at the peak of the Boko Haram crisis between 2014 and 2015.It could be recalled that the Shehu of Bama escaped death by whiskers when the terrorists invaded his palace then.

But with the restoration of peace by the security agencies, civilian joint taskforce and subsequent return of the displaced persons from the areas who were earlier taking refuge in Maiduguri back to their ancestral homes through the rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement programme of Borno State government, Zulum moves to ensure that the monarchs are also home to boost the morale of their subjects.

The governor gave the order yesterday while addressing a joint meeting of local government caretaker chairmen, secretaries, treasurers, chairman civil service commission, chairman local government commission and chairman Universal Basic Education Board ( UBEB) at the Council Chamber in Maiduguri.

He directed the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa to immediately order the Shehu of Dikwa and Shehu of Bama to immediately relocate to their respective palaces with their district heads. He also directed him to write to the chairmen local government service commission and that of Universal Basic Education Board ( UBEB) , to ensure the immediate return of all local government staff and primary school teachers to their respective local government areas of postings.

The governor said: “The secretary to the state government should write to the Shehu of Dikwa and Shehu of Bama as custodians of the peoples’ cultures, tradition and religious values, to relocate back to their respective Emirates along with their district heads and relevant traditional title holders whose functions and responsibilities are critical to the affairs of the emirate councils.

“The return of the traditional rulers, local government staff and primary school teachers are very critical to the people residing at the local government in terms of their services.”

Prof Zulum noted that if the internally displaced persons (IDPs), could indeed return to their respective local governments, he sees no reason the traditional rulers and local government staff could not return adding that: “We have now reached at the stage whereby we must take our destiny in our hands.”

The governor tasked all the parties concern to ensure compliance and come up with formidable monitoring system to checkmate gross indiscipline among local government staff.

Continuing, Prof. Zulum said: “Government will soon set up a committee on staff verification and auditing of the local government staff.”

He warned the local government caretaker chairmen to ensure that no ghost worker on their payroll is given the verification form adding that any local government chairman who does so, will have himself or herself to blame.