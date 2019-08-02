AAC Warns Against Transacting Business With Nzenwa

The African Action Congress (AAC) has warned the public and political parties from transacting business with the expelled former Nation Secretary of the party, Mr Leonard Nzenwa.

Dr Joshua Adeoye, the Deputy National Secretary of the party gave the warning in a statement issued and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Adeoye said that any individual or organisation who transacted any businesses with Nzenwa on behalf of AAC would be doing so entirely at their own risk.

“National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party hereby informs the general public that Nzenwa has been expelled from AAC.

“This follows series of complaints against Nzenwa including but not limited to anti-party activities involving the use of the media and his subsequent refusal to appear before the NEC of the party at its emergency meeting at the party secretariat on July 27.

“The NEC of the AAC, in line with Article 80 and 81 of the AAC Constitution, has found Nzenwa guilty of the offences in Article 80 (a), (b), (d), (e) and (f) of the AAC constitution.

Adeoye said that sequel to this, Nzenwa had been expelled from AAC with immediate effect.

He said that the resolutions of NEC was that Nzenwa should turn-in his party membership card and any other AAC materials in his possession to any secretariat of the party close to him.