AfDB Tasks Nigeria, Others On Food Security, Nutrition

The African Development Bank Group has asked Nigeria and other African countries to ensure fast reduction of food insecurity and malnutrition to deliberately reduce the number of hungry people in the country.

With an annual food import bill of $35 billion, estimated to rise to $110 billion by 2025, most African nations, including Nigeria are unable to feed their people despite occupying vast arable land. The bank’s senior director, Nigeria Country Department, Ebrima Faal said “this situation can be reversed, and must be reversed.”

Faal made the call at the ongoing ongoing validation workshop on Nigeria Agriculture Policy Study in Abuja

The meeting affords stakeholders in agriculture sector, including government and the private sector, an opportunity to review the impact of relevant policies as they upscale delivery of key interventions to small holder farmers. It is to allow all present today to validate the findings and key recommendations of this study.

The meeting majorly organised to agree on the gaps in policies and their implementation, agree on a way forward with the view of providing an enabling environment for private sector development.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the agriculture sector have used the workshop to call for the review of agriculture policy so as to meet the targeted food security and diversification agenda.

While advocating for agricultural policy review with special attention on the livestock sector, the deputy director, Federal Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs. Winnie Solarin, stressed the need to promote accountable, inclusive, equitable livestock policy and investments.

She said agricultural sector-based review had become imperative, noting that the livestock sector though significant due to its large livestock numbers, was still underdeveloped and underperforming to its potential in terms of contribution to the country’s GDP. She said it was therefore important to engage government and other stakeholders on investments and better policies.

Also speaking, the senior programme officer, Nutrition, Nigeria Global Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Victor Ajieroh, called for synergy on all agricultural policy to work and complement advancement of nutrition in agriculture sector.

Ajieroh said the fact that households still spend 65 per cent of their earnings on food would make it difficult to cut down the level of malnutrition in Nigeria.

The review for Nigeria focused on a critical desk review of the national agricultural investment plans, policies, laws and regulatory frameworks and their potential strengths, weaknesses, gaps and synergies to help guide the design of policy dialogue between the bank and its regional member countries’ (RMCs) policymakers as well as recommendations in operationalizing the policies.