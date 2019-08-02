NEWS
AOA, Akpanke Foundations Brings Succour To Ketting Bendi Community
It was an emotional atmosphere when Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation (AOA) in coloration with The Akpanke Foundation (TAF), organised a mega outreach to Ketting Bendi, a remote community at Obianliku Local Government area of Cross River State.
The outreach which was burn out of their passion to touch lives of the lowest in the society saw them spending an entire week feting and training over 500 women on how to make Soap, Vaseline, Detergents, different kinds of pastries, gave out wheelchairs, crutches and also financially empowering over 100 women for startup capital for the skills learnt.
According to the leader of the delegation, Anneozeng Ogozi Peter, she thanked everyone who has contributed to the success of the outreach also adding that what they have done it’s not just for the people but also to ensure that they prevent women and youths from venturing into negative vices.
She commended other organizations who made out time to show support for a successful 7-days humanitarian work.
She said: “I want to specially thank all my team members. Where we spent one whole week serving humanity. We brought in doctors who tested and treated those with eye problems and gave them glasses for free.
“Those with malaria were treated and given drugs. We trained over 500 women during the programme and made sure they are empowered.
“I will specially want to appreciate AOA foundation, and also Mr Peter Akpanke of TAF foundations, you guys are so amazing and selfless. You guys are always ready when it comes to serving humanity, God bless you all. Giving back to the society, the less privileged, the needy and torching lives is key to preventing people from taking into negative vices.
“Passion for humanity is fulfilling life’s assignment. I’m living the life God has called me to do. This is my calling, I am born for this reason, I am fulfilling destiny, I am living my dreams. And that dream will continue to grow until mankind is is free from hunger, pain and negativity,” she concluded.
