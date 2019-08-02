Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Alleged Rape

44-year-old Banjo Isiaq was on Friday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife for alleged rape.

Though he pleaded not guilty to a count charge of rape levelled against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court, the presiding magistrate, Olukunle Owolawi ordered that he be remanded in Ile-Ife prison custody.

The police Prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 28, 2019 around 12:15pm at Iloromu quarters, Ile-Ife.

He submitted that Isiaq Banjo had unlawful carnal knowledge of 25-year-old girl (name withheld) against her will.

He added that the offence contravened sections 357 and 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, had no legal representation but pleaded to be granted bail.

Magistrate Owolawi did not grant the bail of the defendant, but ordered for his remand in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned the case until Aug 19, for hearing.