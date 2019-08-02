FOOTBALL
Dani Alves Signs For Sao Paulo After PSG Exit
Sao Paulo have confirmed the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain full-back and Brazil star Dani Alves.
Alves has signed a contract with the Brazilian giants until December 2022, it was announced on Thursday.
The 36-year-old – who first moved to Europe in 2002, joining Sevilla from Bahia – was a free agent following his PSG departure after two years with the Ligue 1 champions.
Alves had been linked to former club Barcelona and the Premier League, however, the veteran has opted to return home to Brazil as he eyes the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
“Daniel Alves is the embodiment of what this management envisions for Sao Paulo – one of the leading players in the world and recognised for his immense professionalism, his fierce determination and his endless thirst for titles and victories,” club president Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva said in a statement.
“He is also a socially engaged citizen and passionate about our country. Sao Paulo, therefore, wins on every possible front.
“One day I told Daniel that he would come to play at Sao Paulo, the club of his heart. Today I have the immense joy and pride to have kept that promise.”
Alves captained Brazil to Copa America glory on home soil in July – taking his career haul to 40 trophies.
The veteran’s transfer was announced in a video on Sao Paulo’s Twitter account, with the defender expressing his excitement to be back in his native country playing for the club he supported as a child.
“I could’ve picked any other team to play for,” Alves said. “But I chose to come back to Brazil, to my country, to my people. To the club I love.
“It’s unreal, but I’m here!”
Sao Paulo also posted on Twitter that Alves would wear the No. 10 jersey at his new club.
Last week, Alves took to Instagram in a tongue-in-cheek post, asking where he should send his CV as he looked for a new team.
But Alves has now landed back in his home country, where he will play at the club level for the first time in 17 years.
MOST READ
President Buhari Mourns Late Taraba Monarch, Bayonga
Asian Stocks Drop After Trump Announces China Tariff Hike
NNPC, Turkey To Strengthen Trade Relations
Nasarawa Receives N5B Intervention From UBEC
Trump To Impose New 10-Per-Cent Tariff On China From Sept. 1
Election Tribunal Upholds Adamawa Ex-Speaker’s Election
U.S. To Withdraw From Nuclear Missile Treaty With Russia
MOST POPULAR
- ISSUES8 hours ago
Like A House Of Cards
- NEWS23 hours ago
8 LGs Save N80M From Staff Screening In Nasarawa
- METRO23 hours ago
Prices Of Food Items Drop By 50% In Dutse Market, FCT
- HEALTH22 hours ago
Vaccine, Best Form Of Prevention Against Hepatitis A – Expert
- NEWS19 hours ago
Kaduna Tribunal: Appeal Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit On Forensic Expert
- HEALTH23 hours ago
World Breastfeeding Week: Govt Urges Mothers To Promote Child Health Through Breastfeeding
- NEWS20 hours ago
Kaduna Electric To Begin MAP Roll Out August 5
- ISSUES8 hours ago
Wukari Crisis: Now Is The Time To Act