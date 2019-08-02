NEWS
Doctors Down Tools At Lagos Psychiatric Hospital
Resident Doctors at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lagos have embarked on an indefinite strike action.
Our correspondent gathered that the industrial action was embarked upon following a resolution reached at a congress of the association, which held on July 31, 2019.
The medical practitioners complained of rising exodus of doctors, which has led to lack of resident doctors to attend to the patients who throng the facility daily as well as poor condition of service.
The doctors in their press statement made available to journalists said, “This decision was made following failure of the hospital management under the leadership of the medical director (Dr. Ogun) to employ more Resident Doctors to reduce extreme workload on the few doctors that are left to cater to the multitudes of patients who throng the hospital premises on a daily basis.
‘’About 40 doctors exited the hospital within the past five years yet only 15 doctors have been employed within this same period. This has created a severe manpower crisis that has affected service delivery to patients. The hapless doctors are consequently over-worked, succumbing to stress-related illnesses.’’
The doctors said that other issues currently bedeviling the hospital include an unduly prolonged water crisis and poor state of infrastructure and facilities, particularly at the Oshodi annex of the hospital.
‘’These are the reasons for which the Doctors, who have vowed not to resume duties until new Doctors are employed , have resorted to this line of action , and are hereby using this opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Medical Director and the Ministry of Health to do the needful.”
