Edo Govt. Replicates Emergency Mgt. Agency For LGs

Edo Government on Thursday inaugurated the Local Government Disaster Management Committee (LEMC) saddled with the responsibility of providing prompt responses to disasters/emergencies at the local level ahead of the state government officials.

The inauguration took place at the Oredo Local Government Headquarters, Benin City.

Speaking at the event, Mr Salami Luqman, the Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Godwin Obaseki on State Emergency Management Agency, said the initiative was to have robust grassroots merceneries on ground to tackle any form of disaster or emergency as it occurred.

Luqman said: “I recognise the invaluable support of our amiable governor in setting up such an emergency outfit that will tackle any form of emergency in the state.

“Edo, with a total land mass of 19,187 square kilometre, is highly vulnerable and exposed to many risk factors and hazardous conditions.

“These conditions have the potential to disrupt the socio-economic and ecological system of the state, thus causing damage and creating casualties.”

He listed some of the man-made hazards faced by the state to include fire, pipeline vandalism, building collapse, road, rail, and sea accidents, uncontrolled waste disposal, communal clashes and climate change.

Others, according to him, are ocean surge, flood, drought, erosion, tsunami, typhoon, landslides and earthquake.

Also, Mr Jenkins Osunde, Chairman, Oredo council, commended the state government for replicating emergency management agency in local councils.

“This is a demonstration of the governor’s concern about the plight of disaster victims in the state.

“It is important to place emphasis on prevention than waiting for disasters to happen. This is exactly what the governor has done with the inauguration of this agency,” Osunde said.