EKEDC, Lagos Community Sign MoU To End Attacks On Staff

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it has entered into an agreement with the Orile Community in Lagos to end incessant attacks on its staff.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, said on Friday in Lagos that the agreement was reached on July 28, at a meeting between the company and representatives of the community.

Idemudia said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the meeting by the representatives of the community and Mrs Tessy Marisagba representing EKEDC.

He said the agreement would ensure peaceful relationship between the community and the staff of the company.

Idemudia said that EKEDC was having challenges with its operations in the area.

“Our staff are being attacked daily in the community by the residents while performing their lawful duty as a result of supply and installation of meters.

“The company equipment are being vandalised by undesirable elements.

“We decided to sign this MoU with representatives of the community in order to serve them better and save our staff from incessant attacks by the residents.

“Mr Akin Fasan, the Chairman, Joint Community Development Association (JCDA) of Orile Iganmu Community and other representatives were in attendance.

“The company was represented by the District Manager, Orile EKEDC, MrsTessy Marisagba, Orile District, by the District Legal Officer, Orile District, Mr Ifeanyi Ekwo,” he said.

Idemudia said that representatives of the community had promised to ensure peaceful relationship with staff of the company.