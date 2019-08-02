Exploring Grasscutter Farming To Meet Demand

The World Bank made it clear that the foundation for development and breaking the backbone of poverty is self-employment and entrepreneurship. The greatest need for the poor is food and shelter, no government can create enough jobs for her citizens. Over 20 million jobs can be created through agro/allied business ventures such as farming fish, snails, goat, grasscutter, vegetables, food processing which is still a virgin business venture, but the mad rush for oil money has led to the utter neglect of this lucrative agricultural enterprise.

Grasscutter farming, though a relatively new undertaking in livestock farming, is a very lucrative venture. Commercial farming of grasscutters may appear as classy as manufacturing or being in the financial service sector, but it holds great promises and tremendous rewards.

Grasscutter (a rodent family), like many rodent species, have been and are still a delicacy in a number of countries, in Latin America, Africa and Asia where markets exist for a wide variety of rodent species for consumption, grasscutters are often preferred over other sources of meat. And this offers small-scale farmers, investors, businessmen and all those with wealth-mind set, an economic incentive for raising grasscutters in confined areas.

Among all the livestock farming, grasscutter is the cheapest to farm because they feed only on grasses and nuts, although for optimum results, you can add supplements.

You can start this agro business venture in your backyard with as low as N80,000 which has the capacity to turn into a multi-millionaire business venture within a space of three years if well managed.

The requirements for commercial grasscutter farming include:

Grasscutter breeding stock

This is made up of one male and two females which will cost about N60,000 per colony i.e. a set of breeding stock. A serious and dedicated farmer can have up to 50 families at a time i.e. 10 sets of breeding stock.

Housing

This housing depends on individuals; one can rent a land outside the home or at one’s backyard, in a cage, hutches, and cage-hutch or even in a room provided it is well ventilated.

The pens (cages and hutches) are best if located in stables to protect them from theft, rain and predators such as man, snake etc.

For the cage, you can use iron/wire mesh. Hutch is the combination of cement or mud block and iron/wire mesh, the iron mesh is used as a door.

Feeding

Grasscutters are mainly herbivorous animals which feed on various specific forages with succulent stalks. They show a high preference for grass and particularly pennisetum purpureum (elephant grass) and panicum maximum, they consume nuts, barks and soft parts of grasses, shrubs, roots and tubers. You can as well add food supplements for maximum results.

Grasscutter breeding

Grasscutters’ gestation period is usually between 152 days – 160 days, approximately five months. In other words, it can breed two times a year with about 4-6 newborns at a time and can be matured for breeding or sale at six months for females and eight months for males, depending on the feeding.

In a farm of 100 families of grasscutters, you can get about 1000 to 1200 grasscutters in a year.

Marketing

You can market your animals locally or internationally depending on your connections in the industry. Locally, it is in higher demand among families because of its zero-cholesterol level. Restaurants use it as meat for pepper soup, suya, frozen or dried meat. The Chinese source the meat as a regular meal and also to entertain most of their guests from abroad. If you rear grasscutters in commercial quantity under good hygienic condition, even fast food restaurants such as Mr. Biggs, Tantalizers, Sweet Sensation, Mama Cass etc., will be your regular customers. They will only need your assurance of regular supply per week.