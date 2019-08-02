FAAN Security Officer Arrested For Stealing From Pilgrims

The police command in Adamawa State has confirmed the arrest of a female security officer with FAAN for allegedly stealing from luggage of intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

The police image-maker of the state command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya while confirming the arrest said the security officer (name withheld) was arrested at the Yola International Airport.

Yahaya further explained that the arrested officer is in police custody at the CID Unit of the command as investigation is still ongoing.

He said as soon as the police is done with investigation, the officer will be charged to court for prosecution

While carrying out search for prohibited items, the officer was alleged to have stolen $300 basic traveling allowances (BTA), from luggage of her victims.

The two victims, Hafsatu Mohammed and Aishatu Alhaji Buba, were said to have come from Yola North local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the money stolen was concealed in the cap of the security officer, deeply hidden in her attachment hair.

Yola Airport manager, Mr. Adamu Sheilk said the matter was reported to the corporate headquarters in Abuja for final decision on the matter.

Sheik admitted that, “there was a professional misconduct by one of our officer.”