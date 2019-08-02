NEWS
FG Fixes August 15 For Ministerial Retreat
Following confirmation by the Senate, the federal government has fixed August 15-16, for the ministerial induction and retreat.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha.
According to him, by this notice, the ministerial designate are informed that relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration of the Cabinet shall be available for collection at the (OSGF) (Cabinet Affairs).
He said ” Ministers Designate are also requested to please bring along and submit to the OSGF, their updated CV in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document.
“Finally, I am pleased to inform you that, in view of the need to allow Ministers Designate enough time to study the documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects; the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, etc).
“Considering the upcoming Sallah break, His Excellency, Mr. President has approved an Induction retreat for Ministers Designate to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the ministers will be sworn in on August 21 after the induction ceremony.
Recall that President Buhari had sent 43 names to the senate for confirmation as ministers which the Upper House did last week.
