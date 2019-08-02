How 4-year-old Boy Was Killed In Nasarawa

In this piece, Danjuma Joseph, captures the story of how a four-year-old Goodwill Ritse Micah was kidnapped in Garaku, the headquarters of Kokona local government area, and was found dead in Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga local government area, all in Nasarawa State.

When little Goodwill Ritse Micah was declared missing last year, his family members thought all hope was lost especially because there was no trace of his whereabouts. Ritse was kidnapped at the time when he was just three years old, dumped by a river bank in the middle of the night and left to die. But the fighter that he was, he managed to fight his way out of the place he was left till he crossed paths with a farmer who eventually brought him back home to his grandfather the next morning.

After this attempt on the poor boy’s life, no one knew thought that there was still fresh plot to erase him for good. That said, many also thought that members of his family would take every precaution necessary to protect his life from an already perceived danger under their roof but that was not the case.

According to reports, days after that first incident, Micah, who was described as brave and intelligent, had revealed to his mother the person behind his abduction that fateful night, but nothing serious was done about it.

Although, mother of the decease, Miracle Micah Kapechi, 25, single mother and 300 level sociology student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, had reported the incident to her father and even made attempts to take the child away from the house to ensure his safety, like a people under the spell of a Jezabel, perhaps emotional attachment or an attempt to maintain a peace that never existed, the family did nothing about the revelation, leaving the perpetrator a chance to strike again.

This time, the story was different. Little Micha was not as lucky as the first time to live to tell again, who it was that abducted and gruesomely murdered him.

The events of the night that turned out to be the poor lad’s last night on earth began after his grandfather laid him down to sleep in his room that fateful night. Someone suspected to be his step grandmother who lives about 30 kilometers away, it is alleged, sneaked into his room unnoticed and whisked him away from Garaku, before taking him to Akwanga, 30 kilometers away. She is believed to have hanged around unnoticed till the path was clear for her when she abducted the boy in his sleep.

The deceased grandfather, who was said to be fond of the boy, had noticed that he hasn’t taken him out to pee for the night before he went to bed and so hurriedly went into the room to do so only for him to meet an empty bed.

The abductor had dropped a note, demanding for a N50 million ransom and warned that any attempt to contact the police would leave them with no choice than to take the boy’s life.

Of course, he played by the rules, not even did he call his daughter to report the incident to. Sadly, in less than 15 hours, the child was reportedly found dead in a well with his hands and legs cruelly bounded with ropes.

“I was in the school, my heart was beating, it wasn’t okay with my spirit, so after exams, I called my father and as soon as he picked the call and after the usual exchange of greetings, my father said we need to talk and he cut the call.

“In a short while, I called my father back, he said is not something we can discuss on phone, I should come home. So, I prepared and came to Garaku, from Keffi, where I school and on getting to my father’s house, some children in the compound welcomed me with the sad news of the death of my son.”

Miracle Micah Kapechi, the 25-year-old single mother and a 300-level sociology student of Nasarawa State University couldn’t hold her tears for several hours, crying and reigning curses on whoever killed her innocent and promising son.

“My son doesn’t deserve such brutality, at the age of four, he is too innocent for any right-thinking person to tie him, both legs and hands and dump him in the well and leave him to die,” she lamented.

“He was kidnapped from our house here in Garaku in the night, but was found dead inside a well the following morning in Akwanga. How? who took him there? she asked.

She also narrated the incidence of the previous year when her now late son suddenly went missing in the house and was found by a farmer by the river bank the following morning.

“Last year, on a market day I went to buy some things for his school and he asked me to buy him bobbo drink, on getting home, he was nowhere to be found, we searched all round but to no avail, so we resign to faith that night.

“We reported the case to the police that time, but thank God the following morning, the boy was found at a river bank by a good farmer and brought him back home.”

She alleged that after two days, she was doing some clean up in the room, her late son told her that it was her step mother that took him to the riverside and threw him, that he (Micah) should die there.

“So, when my father came back from work, I told him, but he said it was a weighty allegation, he doesn’t want trouble, I should keep mute over the issue, but I told my brother.

“My mother died in 2002 and my father married my step mother in 2004, but since my father married her, we have had no peace in this house. She chased away all my father’s friends and relatives.

“In this area, she is at war with everybody and chased away all tenants from our house; there is never a good testimony about her,” Miracle said.

When asked if she had issue with her step mother, she said not all. “She alleged that me and my brother accused her of not bearing child for our father and also accused her of being a cult member.”

She further said after the last year’s incident, she wanted to take her son elsewhere, to a relation or orphanage home for safe keeping, but her father and some neighbors prevailed on her to leave the boy here since he keeps them company.

“I had wanted to take him away because anytime I come from school, some children in the compound tell me of the maltreatment meted on my son, by my step mother and I felt that wasn’t healthy.

“Severally, I complained to my father about what my step mother was doing to my son, but he loves his wife and equally loved my late son so that there was nothing I could do. He never wanted his grandson taken away from him.

“He always said he doesn’t want his grandson away from him, okay see now, some evil persons have taken him away and killed him.”

Reports have however revealed that Miracle, gave birth to the late Ritse, out of wedlock but her father decided to keep the child as the first grandson of house.

It was also gathered that the late Ritse, at that tender age, always preferred to stay with children of tenants and only sneaked in to sleep, or goes in when his grandfather was around.

Narrating the incident, grandfather of the deceased, Mr Micah Sabo Kapechi, disclosed that the boy’s abductors sneaked into his house and whisked away the four-year-old while he was asleep.

“The abductors dropped a note at my door demanding N50 million before the boy would be released and warned me not to involve the police, saying the Police were aware of their business and threatening to kill me if the Police were informed.”

Kapechi, a staff of Kokona local government, stated that the whereabout of his grandson was not known until the next day when the body was discovered in a well at Akwanga and was posted on Facebook by some sympathisers.

“Those who committed this wicked act against me would certainly meet God on the day of judgement as I have no problem with anybody to warrant this kind of inhuman treatment.’’

When asked if he reported the case to the police, he said yes, he did and they went and arrested my wife (Mrs Grace Jacob Maisamari), who is the first suspect in the case.

According to reports, people tried reaching the woman at the first instance, but her phone was switched off and the boy was found dead in the well, near a hostel where the accused person is staying as a student.

Ritse Micah, was a pre-nursery pupil at ECWA Nursery and Primary School, Garaku, before his gruesome murder. The remains of the four-year-old was discovered in a well a day after, beside a private hostel accommodation called ‘Riverside Villa,’ few meters away from demonstration Primary/Secondary schools of College of Education Akwanga.

The body was discovered inside a well when some women went to fetch water for domestic use in the morning. Some neighbors of the accused in Garaku town, didn’t speak well of her, they accused her of high handedness, pomposity and alleged cult member.

“She used to be a primary school teacher, but she was dismissed because of her strange attitudes towards pupils. She was accused of being a cult member,” one of the neighbours said.

A source privy to her interrogation at the Divisional Police station in Garaku, said she confessed to have committed the crime and made some revelations.

She told the Police that she had no problem with late Ritse, he is innocent, but her grudge is with the mother who has been so rude to her since she got married to their father some years ago.

In addition, she was asked to write a statement at the police station in Garaku here and surprisingly, her handwriting look like the one in the note dropped at the door in their house.

Another source hinted that the woman who was in Akwanga, allegedly sneaked into the house and hide in one of the rooms for three hours and when she discovered that both her husband and late Ritse, were asleep, she took the boy out quietly and boarded a vehicle that night to Akwanga and the following morning, he was found death.

“Our people said if a corpse is lying by the road side and a horse passes by, it is assumed it’s the horse that kill the person. I think the story here is the same.”

When contacted, Usman Samaila, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident and arrest of Mrs Grace Jacob Maisamari, the accused person.

He said the case has been transferred from the Divisional Police office in Garaku, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office in Lafia, and the woman in question is giving some useful information.

“She is undergoing interrogation and she is dishing out useful information on the matter, we will brief the press about it in due course,” he said.