Increased Rent, Default Among Tenants Affecting Our Profession – NIESV

The National Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Abuja chapter, has lamented that the increased rate of rent and non-payment amongst tenants are some of the major issues facing the profession.

Estate Surveyor/Valuer, Osas Aigbekaen, stated this in Abuja, yesterday, at the beginning of a five-day national conference to foster the improvement of estate surveyors and valuers’ profession, an event, which also marked the institution’s 50th anniversary.

Speaking on the theme, “Improving Our Professional Practices in the Period of Economic Challenges,” Aigbekaen decried the impediments facing the profession as a result of the poor economic situation in Nigeria.

According to him, “The major challenges of the profession in recent times include; “the effects of the 2016 recession which still lingers till date, low budget performance of the government, huge federal debt of about N24.9 trillion, comatose state of manufacturing sector, poor infrastructure, lack of credit to real sector economy, as part of the militating factors in the estate industry.

Stressing the adverse effects of the economy on the profession, Aigbekaen also noted that increased rate of rent and defaults amongst tenants, low valuation from banks, increased accommodation vacancies and drop in their value, poor remuneration for professionals, amongst others, are direct difficulties of the profession.

He, however, expressed optimism in the growth of the profession, but explained that such feat can only be achieved through; acquisition of positive brand names for business, mobilisation of solid customer base, good customer relations, good employee relationship, as well as organisation’s technology infusion.

“In order to improve our professional practice in this period of challenges, there is a lot expected of us as Estate Surveyors/Valuers to examine our foundation; improve our customer service as an inevitable platform for sustainable growth, relate and connect through networking, investment in the profession, innovation and to build a solid team and workforce, he said.

In an address, the National President, NIESV, ESV Rowland Abonta, who applauded efforts of stakeholders, particularly the Abuja branch of the institution for its milestone, mostly in the area of construction of the ongoing administrative headquarters building in the FCT, called for support from stakeholders for the improvement of the industry across the country.

In his advice to new and upcoming surveyors in the profession, he said, “My simple advice is for them to be committed to professionalism and the genesis of every professional experience is to be mentored as a young person. Though, you may you have acquired certificates from universities and even obtained certificate of the institution and are qualified to be registered, the issue of drawing from the deep waters of mentors, senior members of the profession cannot be overemphasised.

“This is because over the years, they have gathered experience in diverse ways. So for every upcoming professional, to become relevant, you need to pursue the issue of being mentored, select mentors and make sure you grow under the supervision of such a mentor.

“Also, apart from being mentored, the motto of our institution says “honesty and devotion” so anybody that wants to make it in this profession, you need to be honest from day one in dealing with transactions, in dealing with your clients and that’s the only way you can maintain such clients and sustain them as we have been taught here today, you will also need to be devoted in giving quality services, devoted in making sure you are not cutting corners, and when you do all that, I ensure you that the sky is the limit for any up coming surveyor.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman, NIESV, Abuja branch, ESV Charles Oghenero, stated that the conference was meant to both assist the young estate surveyors to improve in their practice of the profession, as well as to chart the way forward for the board members within Abuja (Unity) branch.

He also stated that the institution would induct new fellow members, as well as other philantropic activities around the FCT within the ESV week.