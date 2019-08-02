WORLD
INF Treaty Demise: Russia Undefeatable At Arms Race – Minister
Russia vowed on Friday that it would never be defeated in amassing nuclear weapon capabilities as a landmark nuclear arms control pact with the U.S. ended.
“Russia will never lose the arms race,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.
“We have already shown our ability to find cost-effective answers to any challenges we face,” Ryabkov said.
He spoke after Russia and the U.S. confirmed terminating the bilateral Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
MOST READ
Obaseki, Okowa, Obiano Eulogise Late Chief Onyema
FAAN Suspends Officer Over $600 Theft at Yola Airport
OPM Opens Foundation to Rehabilitate Victims of Trafficking, Destitute
Rainstorm Kills 4 Children in Yola
Friends Of Police Inaugurates New Executives
Increased Rent, Default Among Tenants Affecting Our Profession – NIESV
University of Port Harcourt Awards OPM Overseer, Others
MOST POPULAR
- ISSUES14 hours ago
Like A House Of Cards
- ISSUES14 hours ago
Wukari Crisis: Now Is The Time To Act
- OPINION14 hours ago
This Attack Is Unwarranted
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Politicians Who Fell Out With Their Godfathers
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Female Aspirant Pledges To Promote Unity, Women Devt
- FEATURES14 hours ago
Over 20m Shi’ite Members Across Nigeria Are Peaceful – Manniru
- Others13 hours ago
Jeddy Agba’s Alleged Corrupt Practices, Handiwork Of Political Jobbers
- OPINION14 hours ago
Exploring Grasscutter Farming To Meet Demand