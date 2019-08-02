INF Treaty Demise: Russia Undefeatable At Arms Race – Minister

Russia vowed on Friday that it would never be defeated in amassing nuclear weapon capabilities as a landmark nuclear arms control pact with the U.S. ended.

“Russia will never lose the arms race,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

“We have already shown our ability to find cost-effective answers to any challenges we face,” Ryabkov said.

He spoke after Russia and the U.S. confirmed terminating the bilateral Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.