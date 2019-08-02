Investors’ Investments Decline By 7.50% In July

The Nigerian equities market declined the most during the year in July with a loss of 7.50 per cent as investors continued to watch from the sidelines in anticipation of a positive trigger.

The bearish trend ended the month of July effectively putting the Year-to-Date (YtD) return on investment (RoI) into negative of 11.81 per cent. The key performance indicator of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the All -Share- Index (ASI), went down by 7.50 per cent to close at 27,718.26 on July 31, 2019 from 29,966.87 points at which it opened trading for the month.

Meanwhile, market capitalisation for the period gained by N302 billion to N13.508 trillion from N13.206 trillion. The gains recorded in the capitalisation is as a result of Airtel Africa Listing on NSE on July 9, 2019.

NSE listed a total of 3.8 billion units of Airtel’s share at N363, adding N1.4 trillion to the equity market capitalisation. On a monthly analysis, NSE ASI opened the year 2019 on a negative note with a decline of 2.8 per cent.

It rebounded in February, posted a positive return of 0.9 per cent, went back to decline in March and April with a loss of 2.14 per cent and 4.19 per cent. The ASI in May posted a positive return of 6.55 per cent and declined by 3.55 per cent to end trading activities for the month of June.

Recently released report by the NSE on domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equities trading for the month of June 2019, showed that equities market transactions significantly increased when compared with the equities trades done in May 2019. Transactions of the retail and the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased; however, domestic institutional transactions plunged.

Specifically, total transactions on the nation’s bourse increased to N297.25 billion in June 2019 from N221.13 billion in May 2019; of which FPI transactions rose to N96.74 billion from N77.25 billion, while domestic transactions increased to N200.51 billion from N143.87 billion.

As at July 26, 2019, in line with the overall weak sentiment towards equities, sector performance in July was bearish. The Oil and Gas index declined the most, falling 9.51 per cent. NSE Banking index followed with a monthly decline of 9.16 per cent, while NSE Lotus II went down by 8.70 per cent,

NSE Insurance, 30, Consumer Goods, Premium Board and Industrial Goods indices recorded a month depreciation of 7.88 per cent, 7.74 per cent, 7.06 per cent, 4.70 per cent and 2.32 per cent, respectively.

Investment analysts who spoke to LEADERSHIP emphasised that there has been a shift from variable assets to more fixed income assets by both foreign and local portfolio investors, who have been sitting on the fence since February this year. This asset class is considered more secured even though yields in them are narrow.

Speaking the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion, said that volatility in the stock market was due to the lingering low liquidity and the prevailing confidence crisis arising from the political risk and unwavering insecurity situation in the country, all of which worsened the country’s already unfriendly business environment and investment space.

He noted that these have altogether manifested in the mixed and weak half-year earnings reports from quoted companies which have fueled the negative sentiments.

He noted further that “Notwithstanding the disappointment various expressed over the ministerial list for which the investors were disappointed, all 43 nominees have been cleared by the senate. All eyes are now on President Muhammadu Buhari to assign them portfolios so that implementation of the 2019 budget can commence immediately, as they settle down for the business of governance and policy formulation.

“Meanwhile, crude oil prices have rebounded amidst the prospects of a lower rate and the potential of the U.S-China trade deal providing a brighter outlook for oil demand on the horizon. The hope is based on the influence of oil price movements on the Nigerian stock market, economy, and its external reserves.”

Afrinvest Limited noted that foreign portfolio drivers however have continued to stay on the sideline on account of uncertainties around foreign exchange policy (multiple exchange rate) and broader macroeconomic vulnerabilities.

Also United Capital Plc noted that even though election uncertainties were out of the way and monetary policy in the global economy is increasingly looking dovish, investors continued to snub Nigerian equities despite attractive valuation, opting for short-dated money market bills.

On the outlook for the market, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said that, “The recent efforts of the President to increase power generation should further derisk the real sector as availability of electricity will increase efficiency, boost productivity of businesses and boost capital market performance.”