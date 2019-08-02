Jeddy Agba’s Alleged Corrupt Practices, Handiwork Of Political Jobbers

Mallam Aliyu Muhammad, not real name anyway, a native of Darazo village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State could not hold back his joy when news broke out on the 22nd July 2019 on the floor of the red Chamber of the Nigeria National Assembly that Dr. Goddy Jeddy Agba, a royal Prince from Obudu in Cross River State was among those nominated and confirmed for ministerial appointment in the second tenure Next Level Government of the well-known Anti-Corruption warlord, ‘His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari who coincidentally hails from the same state as Mallam Aliyu Muhammad.

Aliyu’s aim of celebrating the appointment, according to him when he was questioned by some journalists, was principally based on Dr Goddy Jeddy Agba’s integrity, nationalistic and detribalized life styles which in all ramifications caused him to make himself available to entire Nigerians without any regard to religion, political affiliations, tribes, ethnicity, regions and parental background. Pointing at his well-built furnished portable two bedroom bungalow, Mallam Aliyu confessed to me that he built the two-bedroom bungalow through the humanitarian gestures of Jeddy Agba when he had an encounter with him in the late 90s and early year 2000s in Kaduna.

Mallam Aliyu’s positive confession about this technocrat, man of integrity and a well-known bridge builder is just one out of thousands and even millions of people across religion, tribes, ethnicity etc. in Nigeria and even internationally that the almighty God has been positively using Jeddy Agba to change their lives either through the provision of employment, scholarship, free medical cares, distribution of food material, etc.

No doubt, Dr Agba’s nomination and confirmation by the Nigerian Senate for ministerial appointment deserves enormous celebration not from Mallam Aliyu Muhammad alone but even from those that God has been using him to positively affect their lives as stated earlier.

In fact, Nigerians should see his nomination by the executive arm of government and confirmation by the Senate as the fulfilment of prophecy especially in the area of good management of the Nigeria national wealth (Crude Oil) and the general transformation of the economy which no doubt shall speedily take shape as Jeddy Agba takes charge as Nigeria’s minister for petroleum in the next few days. Jeddy Agba is in all corollaries a technocrat par excellence that will indeed bring his administrative prowess, especially in the area of crude oil management, to culmination to ensure positive transformation of this present government and beyond as well as the lives of every citizen of Nigeria.

Those who have been lucky to come across him can readily attest to the fact that he is a humble, God fearing, public spirited Nigerian, who is also moved towards the common good.

This is in addition to the fact that he is a brilliant, highly intelligent man of integrity that detests corruption and the culture of cutting corners. So, those hired by some insignificant political charlatans and jobbers to rubbish his well-earned national and international reputation by linking him to Diezani Alison-Madueke’s fraudulent era as minister for Petroleum need to do their research very well before coming out with their self-imagined unverifiable publications with no tangible facts. Come to think of it; how can someone wake up from his or her slumber to begin to link Dr Agba to the fraudulent lifestyle of Alison Dieziani? It sounds obdurate and laughable. In fact, the truth is the other way round. Agba’s forceful retirement in the year 2014 even when he still had over three to four years in service was due to his strong stance against the fraudulent activities of Diezani the then Minister for Petroleum under which Jeddy Agba served as Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation. And, during his tenure in that capacity, he made landmark achievements for the corporation that even till date, his predecessors and successors were unable to beat. So, how can those hired to peddle falsehood be going about to even link him with properties within and outside Nigeria?

I think those peddling this rumour need to do their research very well as I earlier said. And, I will like to advise them to put aside inter party squabbles or whatever grievances they have with him and come up with positive ideas to support the war against corruption that is being doggedly fought by President Buhari instead of damaging the image of those the government took a lot of time via the government security apparatuses to fish out to become ministers. Agba’s accusers must be the ignorant type, otherwise they should know that the security agents in Nigeria did their research very well on each and every one of the ministerial nominees, including Jeddy Agba. And, as expected, the security reports validated the highly valuable technocrat from Obudu in Cross River State. So, I urge the traducers to put aside any grievances they may have and instead join hands with him to take President Muhammadu Buhari second tenure administration to the Next Level.

Odeh, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.