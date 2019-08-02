Maternal Mortality: As USAID Begins IHP In Sokoto

The huge investments by donor agencies and state governments on healthcare is beginning to yield positive results going by the latest statistics of IR coverage but ANKELI EMMANUEL in this report invokes the question as to why children, new born and expectant mothers continue to die of preventable and treatable diseases in Nigeria.

According to United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) over a million women and girls die yearly in pregnancy, childbirth and other related complications.

Corroborating this claim, the World Health Organisation (WHO) affirmed that, there is a 200 times lifetime risk of maternal death in poorer countries of the world as nearly four million women die in Africa every four years from preventable ailments

This is even more so, WHO added that, 99 per cent of maternal deaths occur in the 53 low‐income countries of the world whose gross national income (GNI) per capital is $905 or less.

And amusingly, Sub-Saharan Africa alone has 60 percent of the countries with these low income ranking.

While it is generally believed that, the pains and agony of maternal mortality often goes beyond the deceased, everybody around the cycle, family, newborn, siblings, father, community and nation live with the pains.

Surprisingly, like most other countries with these high rates of maternal mortality, 4 basic causes are identified to be strongly behind increase in the ugly scenario.

Though, the sad development occurs with little or no warning signs. Chiefly amongst the factors directly or indirectly responsible for it as identified by experts include, access to medical attentions, social economic status, cultural belief as well as cultural and political inclinations.

And the juxtaposed irony is that, Nigeria as a nation has high maternal mortality rate of 630 per 1,000 births, high birth rate of 38.30 per 1000 population and high infant mortality rate of 74.09 deaths per 1000 live births.

This is even more so that in the Nigerian context, only 1/3 of childbirth occur in health facilities thus making it a pathetic reality going by recent report that 140 women die every day in childbirth related situations, 1 expectant mother die in every 10 minutes and 1 in every 13 women stand the risk of death in childbirth

The development therefore has made maternal morbidity and mortality a daily language in the country as nearly every corner has been plagued with the pains at one point or the other.

More worrisome, is the fact that, victims of this ugly scenario has no identity mark, hence anybody can be victim at any time if concerted efforts is not made towards ensuring that health facilities are adequately utilized.

Bearing this in mind, and in view of the fact that, Sokoto like many others is one state that has pathetic statistics, the USAID with a deep sense of endless love for humanity, recently commenced a 5 to 7 years Integrated Health Project (IHP) in Sokoto in that regard.

The Integrated Health Programme (IHP) is a USAID/Nigeria funded 5 to 7 year flagship activity that commenced on May 1, 2019 in Sokoto with a clear vision and mission of assisting the state ministry of Health in its drive towards drastic reduction in child and maternal mortality by increasing the capacity of health institutions in the state.

“IHP is USAID’s principal primary 0health service delivery activity that builds capacity and provides technical assistance to the Sokoto State Ministry of Health, State Primary Health Care Development Agency to activate public, nongovernment, private, and community actors and non-health sectors to address coverage gaps and linkages.

“The goal of IHP in Sokoto (Task Order 5) is to contribute to state-level reductions in child and maternal morbidity and mortality and increase capacity of public, private and community health systems to sustainably support quality, integrated primary health care (PHC) services for reproductive health, family planning, and maternal, newborn, and child health plus nutrition and malaria (RMNCH-NM)

In this new dimension, IHP will provide targeted support in close collaboration with other USAID health programme such as Breakthrough Action (demand generation and social mobilization), GHSC-PMS Procurement, and Supply Chain Management alongside other stakeholders. The aim is towards ensuring that Sokoto state increase access to and delivers quality, people centered, integrated high-impact interventions at scale, thus strengthening Sokoto’s capacity to plan, resource and sustainably manage health interventions.

The overall aim of IHP intervention according to what LEADERSHIP North-West Zonal Watch gathered was to specifically cover 7 priority areas of health system strengthening, (HSS), maternal health, newborn health, child health, reproductive health (RH) family planning (FP) nutrition and malaria.

Towards achieving these, seven fold goals, IHP will strategically drive the mission by ensuring Support Host-Country Ownership for self-reliance and sustainability.

“IHP will work with the State Ministry of Health and State Primary Health Care Development Agency to lead and own the planning, budgeting, management, implementation and monitoring of integrated PHC services.

“Institutionalize quality, integrated, people-centered high-impact PHC services across life stages and seized the opportunity to offer inclusive gender sensitive health services”.

This is more so that, the strategy reduces supply side barriers to access hence supporting systems and policies to reduce financial, medical, and geographic and gender barriers to all primary health care provision.

USAID IHP is to support a holistic view of health system in the state with a view to ensuring that private providers, facilities, patent and proprietary medicine vendors are engaged and integrated into the goals of the system.

The collaboration will no doubt facilitate and promote result-oriented, data-driven, adaptive management. And also support introduction of proven and emerging innovative solutions to address persistent challenges.

When all these are in place, the USAID IHP programme will guarantee accelerated scale-up of high impact interventions and allow for best practices that will ensure drastic reduction in maternal, newborn, and child morbidity and mortality.

The new initiative will thus address immediate state capacity developments plan that will propel the system to build and sustain capacity in the health sector in the end in conformity with the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding between USAID and Sokoto State.

Reacting to the state government’s continued effort in ensuring that quality health services is delivered to all, Sokoto state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname told North West Zonal Watch that they are working round to ensure that people take advantage of the health facilities scattered across the state.

Dr Inname also divulged that, the state Ministry of health takes both the physical, mental, social, emotional and psychological well being of the people with all the needed seriousness it deserves.

This, according to him was the reason why all the health facilities across the state enjoy adequate government intervention to enable the workers deliver.