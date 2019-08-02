NACCIMA To Sensitise Private Sector On AfCFTA Opportunities

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has embarked on sensitisation process and preparation of the private sector and business operators on taking full opportunity of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

NACCIMA said that the private sector has an important role to play in the implementation of the Agreement.

Speaking at the NACCIMA-Deloitte series on the AfCFTA held in Lagos, the director-general, NACCIMA, Amb. Ayoola Olukanni, said the dialogue session was to sensitise and address the uncertainty of stakeholders in the private sector on how AfCFTA would impact on lives and the economy.

Olukanni said that AfCFTA was a potential economic game-changer for Nigeria, adding that the private sector needs to reposition itself to benefit from it.

According to him, this dialogue series in partnership with Deloitte, with an overall objective to prepare the Nigerian private sector and Chamber’s members for a proper understanding of the detailed areas of the Agreement such as the rules of origin, protocol of trade in goods and services, investment transitional implementation programme dispute resolution, among others. This is also to enable them to navigate the difficult terrain of the Agreement.

Also, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) consultant, Prof. Jonathan Aremu, said that AfCFTA would protect member states from being dumping ground for substandard goods, saying that “Recognising that dumping, subsidisation and import surges, whether originating from the continent or a third country, can adversely affect more than one member/or partner state within the continent.”

He stated that there were provisions in the AfCFTA treaty to ensure member/or partner states cooperate in the detection and investigation of dumping or subsidisation or sudden import surges, and in the imposition of appropriate measures to curb such practices.

Aremu noted that opportunities remain potential until a rule-based governance and structure were established across member states.

Aremu said that to utilise the opportunities of AfCFTA, member states were expected to develop a strategy that identifies key trade opportunities, current constraints and steps to leverage the African market.

Secretary, Presidential Committee on Impact and Readiness Assessment on AfCFTA, Mr. Francis Anatogu, said that findings from AfCFTA impact assessment on Nigeria’s economy showed that 35 priority products had been identified across its development plans.

Anatogu said, said 10 sectors have been chosen as a priority sector for liberalisation, adding that the sectors aligned with the five priority sector of the AfCFTA. He said that there were 36 sub-sectors under the 10 priority sectors, adding eight sub-sectors were fully liberalised, 27 partially liberalised and one sub-sector was unbound.

According to him, Nigeria is the fifth largest exporter of services amounting to $5 billion and the largest importer of services $18.2 billion in Africa. Anatogu said that the private sector’s role in AfCFTA implementation was to leverage AfCFTA to drive value, increase advocacy and stakeholders’ engagements to galvanise the business environment.

Participants applauded the decision by NACCIMA and Delloite on the launch of AfCFTA Dialogue Series with its thematic focus on the role of, and opportunities for, the Nigerian private sector under the Agreement.