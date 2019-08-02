NEWS
NAHCON Reminds Pilgrims Of Purpose Of Holy Land Visit
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has once again advised Nigerian pilgrims to concentrate on acts of worship while in Saudi Arabia which is the primary purpose for embarking on Hajj.
The Commission furthermore counseled pilgrims to follow instructions of their respective pilgrims welfare boards or Tour Operator Companies, as the case may be, in their own interest. They are also admonished to abide by rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia, especially on crowd control.
Furthermore, NAHCON cautioned pilgrims to desist from joining any group or organization from any part of the world that intends to hold political/religious demonstrations or campaigns. Neither should they engage in political discussions detrimental to sanctity of the host country, nor allow themselves to be cajoled into joining any group that plans to violate Saudi Arabia’s Hajj guidelines. Should this happen, affected pilgrims are directed to report the persons to their state officials or to call NAHCON help line on this number: 920008251
“It is pertinent to remember that displaying banners or pamphlets with political undertones whether on Muna tents, buses, pilgrims’ accommodations is not allowed. Only Islamic literature is to be carried along. Islamic scholars are urged to please guide pilgrims elaborately on this matter”.
According to the commission, this warning has becomes necessary considering that Hajj season is approaching its peak, a time when pilgrims from several nations of the world converge to fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam.
MOST READ
NIMN Issues August 31 Deadline For Unregistered Marketers, Pledges Mentorship For Young Practitioners
Saudi Arabia Allows Women To Travel Independently
China Threatens Retaliation As Trump Announces New Round Of Tariffs
Russia Confirms End Of Cornerstone INF Nuke Treaty With US
AOA, Akpanke Foundations Brings Succour To Ketting Bendi Community
‘I Had Sex With Her Before Killing Her’, Russian Beauty Bloger’s Killer Says
FG To Invest In Animation Industry – Osinbajo
MOST POPULAR
- ISSUES10 hours ago
Like A House Of Cards
- NEWS21 hours ago
Kaduna Tribunal: Appeal Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit On Forensic Expert
- HEALTH23 hours ago
Vaccine, Best Form Of Prevention Against Hepatitis A – Expert
- ISSUES10 hours ago
Wukari Crisis: Now Is The Time To Act
- NEWS22 hours ago
PHED Begins Sale Of Electric Meter To Customers
- NEWS22 hours ago
Kaduna Electric To Begin MAP Roll Out August 5
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Ekiti Assembly Passes Board Of Internal Revenue Bill
- WORLD23 hours ago
Britain’s Negotiator In Brussels As London Frees Up Cash For `No-Deal’