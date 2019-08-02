Nigeria’s Potential Investments Drop To $15.15bn In QI 2019

The latest report from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) half year 2019 investment report, showed that Nigeria recorded foreign and local investment announcements worth $15.15 billion between January and June 2019.

The figure was however, far lower than $45.74 billion recorded in the same period last year.

But the Commission which noted that the announcements made in the first half of 2019 were 67 per cent less in value than the announcements in the same period of 2018, however attributed the drop in figures to many investors waiting for the conclusion of national elections and handover in the first half of 2019.

A detailed report presented by the Commission’s director, Strategic Communications, Mr Emeka Offor, on behalf of the executive secretary of the commission, Ms Yewande Sadiku, revealed that Mining and Quarrying sector got the lion’s share of the investment commitments as it received $12.3 billion, representing 81 per cent of the total investments. Manufacturing sector got $2.2 billion, representing 14 per cent of the total sum, while Finance and Insurance sector got $2 million, which is two per cent of the total announced investments. The report also showed that the Information and Communication sector received $2 million (two per cent) within the six-month period, while the remaining $2 million went to other sectors.

“Comparatively the announcements made in the first half of 2019 were 67per cent less in value than the announcement in the same period of 2018. This was mainly due to many investors waiting for the conclusions of general election and handover in the first half of 2019,” the NIPC said.

The report further noted that In terms of destinations, $11.6 billion, representing 77 per cent of the total investments, went into offshore projects funding. Projects in Ondo and Lagos States attracted $1.1 billion and $6 million respectively. Ogun State got $2 million, while $1.6 billion went to other states. The Commission clarified that the $15.15 billion announced were meant for 43 projects across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

On the specifics, the report noted that $10 billion, representing 66 per cent of the fund, came from the Netherlands, while $2.1 billion (14 per cent) came from Morocco.

It also said that $1.3 billion, representing nine per cent, came from investors within Nigeria, while $3.5 billion was from other sources.

According to the report, top 10 investors accounted for 97 per cent of the total fund and they include: Netherland’s Royal Dutch Shell Plc.; Morocco’s OCP Group; Yinson Holdings Bhd from Malaysia; Seplat/NNPC from Nigeria; Neo Themis/ Kingline from Morocco; Crown Refinery & Petrochemical Limited from Nigeria; Branch International Finance & Insurance from USA; Anheuser-Busch In- Bev (ABInBev) from Belgium; Generation Investment Management from UK, and Microsoft from USA.