BUSINESS
NIRA Urges FG, States To Encourage Local Domain Hosting
The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), has urged the federal and state governments to encourage local hosting of domain names in order to promote the Nigeria’s dot NG domain and avoid the heavy costs attached with overseas data hosting.
President of NIRA, Muhammed Ruman, while giving a lecture on “Understanding the Domain Name System Industry and Local Hosting,” at the 2019 .ng media college training organised for the media recently in Lagos.
According to the president, the government needs to create policies that would encourage people to trust the local data hosting because out of the seven billion internet users worldwide, currently, there were 351million registered domain names as at June 2019, with Nigeria holding a small portion.
He also urged the media to step in and use their various platforms to encourage people to use the .ng domain names as the overseas data hosting comes with a lot of implications such as adding value to other countries economy, legal implication, security implications such as loss of data and end users paying more money.
Also speaking the vice president NIRA, Toba Obaniyi, who spoke on the benefits of using the domain name, said using a local domain name for business comes with a lot of benefits such as the opportunity to be creative with domain name without worrying that another person might be using the domain name.
Obaniyi also assured that the domain names were more secure than the overseas domain name because if there was any problem, NIRA operates a 3R model which means that the registrant (end users) can contact the registrar (seller) to fix the problem and in a case where the registrar can fix it, the registry (NIRA) is local and would step in to fix the problem faster and easier.
He added that the .ng domain name at the 3rd level were cheaper than their GTLD counterparts and search engines such as google rates the .ng domain names higher than other sites in the Nigerian searches. Domain names are also transferable immediately.
