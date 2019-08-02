NEWS
NNPC, Turkey To Strengthen Trade Relations
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed its desire to extend Nigeria’s trade relations with Turkey beyond crude oil.
The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this When the Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria, Mr Melih Uluren, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Thursday.
In a statement issued by Mr Ndu Ugahmadu, the spokesman for the Corporation, Kyari said that the Turkish national oil company has trade relations with NNPC.
He reiterated that the corporation would build on the existing trade relations with Turkish Petroleum.
“We are looking forward to greater cooperation between NNPC and Turkish Petroleum such that we find business in other areas like infrastructure development that both countries will be interested in promoting.”
Speaking earlier, Uluren said his country was eager to deepen economic ties with Nigeria.
He congratulated Mele Kyari on his appointment as NNPC GMD, stressing that his choice for the position was well thought-out as his reputation as an astute leader was well known in the diplomatic community.
MOST READ
President Buhari Mourns Late Taraba Monarch, Bayonga
Asian Stocks Drop After Trump Announces China Tariff Hike
NNPC, Turkey To Strengthen Trade Relations
Nasarawa Receives N5B Intervention From UBEC
Trump To Impose New 10-Per-Cent Tariff On China From Sept. 1
Election Tribunal Upholds Adamawa Ex-Speaker’s Election
U.S. To Withdraw From Nuclear Missile Treaty With Russia
MOST POPULAR
-
ISSUES8 hours ago
Like A House Of Cards
-
NEWS23 hours ago
8 LGs Save N80M From Staff Screening In Nasarawa
-
METRO23 hours ago
Prices Of Food Items Drop By 50% In Dutse Market, FCT
-
HEALTH22 hours ago
Vaccine, Best Form Of Prevention Against Hepatitis A – Expert
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kaduna Tribunal: Appeal Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit On Forensic Expert
-
HEALTH23 hours ago
World Breastfeeding Week: Govt Urges Mothers To Promote Child Health Through Breastfeeding
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Kaduna Electric To Begin MAP Roll Out August 5
-
ISSUES8 hours ago
Wukari Crisis: Now Is The Time To Act