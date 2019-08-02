NEWS
Police Arrest 4 Suspects With 10,000 Live Cartridges
The Oyo State Police Command, yesterday, said that it had arrested four suspects, who specialised in supplying arms and ammunition to different armed robbery syndicates terrorising the people of the state.
The commissioner of police, Mr Shina Olukolu, disclosed this while presenting the suspects to newsmen at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.
Olukolu said the suspects were arrested in their hideout with 10,000 live cartridges on July 23 at 2am, at Oke-Bola area of Ibadan.
He noted that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command received information about the activities of the syndicates and swung into action, leading to the arrest of the suspects.
According to him, the suspects concealed the cartridges in an unregistered Toyota Sienna bus and a Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos GGE 979 FT.
One of the suspects told newsmen that he had no licence to sell the cartridges, adding that he was only being patronised by the hunters.
MOST READ
80 Died In Ogun Road Accidents In 2nd Quarter– FRSC
Police Arrest 4 Suspects With 10,000 Live Cartridges
Police nab 10 Operators Of Illegal Micro Finance Bank, Recovers N961,375
Court Remands Man For Defiling 4-year-old
We Have Lifted 5m Nigerians Out Of Extreme Poverty – PMB
Politicians Who Fell Out With Their Godfathers
Innovation Hub Commences Production Of Limbs For Boko Haram Victims
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Senate, Obaseki On Collision Course Over Edo Assembly
- OPINION24 hours ago
Time For Nigerian Youths To Reclaim The Country
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Dangote Industries Committed To Empowering Africa
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Zenith Bank Launches High Interest-Yielding Target Savings Account
- ISSUES24 hours ago
Deconstructing Nigeria’s Evolving Diaspora Policy
- WORLD20 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin Losing His Grip On Power
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Ecobank Nigeria Removes 2m Plastic Bottles From Lagos Streets
- BANKING AND FINANCE23 hours ago
UBA Doles N30m To 20 Customers In Wise Savers Promo