NEWS
Police Confirm Killing Of Catholic Priest By Unidentified Gunmen In Enugu
The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed the killing of a Catholic Priest, , Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the confirmation to newsmen on Friday in Enugu.
Amaraizu said that the command was yet to identify those who reportedly murdered the priest on Thursday evening.
He pledged that the police was doing everything possible to apprehend those behind the dastardly act.
The spokesman however, said that it was not right to blame the incident on Fulani herdsmen when the culprits had not been apprehended.
“We are on top of the matter and everything is being done to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident that claimed the life of the priest,” he said.
The Catholic Diocese of Enugu through its facebook link announced the killing of Offu while traveling along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state in the evening of Thursday, August 1, 2019.
The diocese expressed regret that catholic priests have been targeted in the past two months in the state by unidentified gunmen.
