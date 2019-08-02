NEWS
Rainstorm Kills 4 Children in Yola
The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) has confirmed that five persons, including an infant, had been killed by rainstorm in Yola, the capital of Adamawa.
Dr Mohammed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary of the agency, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola.
Sulaiman explained that the incident occurred on Thursday evening following heavy downpour recorded in the affected areas.
According to him, property estimated at several millions of Naira was also destroyed by the flood.
He said the agency’s emergency teams were deployed to the affected areas to help victims and ascertain the level of damages.
“Five persons were killed by the flood, including four children, following a heavy downpour experienced yesterday (July 1) in Yola and its environs.
“Property worth hundreds of millions of Naira was also destroyed,” Sulaiman said.
He said the agency was making contact with relevant emergency agencies for quick response and assistance.
He said the areas affected include Yolde-Pate, Damare, Wuro-Jabbe, Damilu and Jambutu in Yola South and Yola North Local Government Areas.
Malam Kabiru Bello, a resident of Wuro Jabbe in Yola South Local Government Area, said he lost two of his children to the flood.
Bello said his neighbour also lost two children to the flood, adding that among the deceased is a 10-month old.
“Other children were aged three, four and seven years, while three of them were girls,’’ he said. (NAN)
