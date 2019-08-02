Ruga: Nigeria Loses Billions Annually From Untapped Goldmine

Nigeria’s cattle and diary market presents major business opportunities for livestock farmers and government at all levels. Unfortunately, this sector has not been fully tapped or harnessed. In this report, EMAMEH GABRIEL writes that amidst the controversies and fears generated by the recent proposed Ruga settlements, there lies a goldmine that should be explored.

There is gainsaying the fact that the agricultural sector and animal husbandry in particular, is a goldmine waiting to be exploited for national development.

The introduction of an alternative livestock husbandry model and industrial scale ranching (Ruga) has been at the front burner of national conversation in the last few weeks. This came after the federal government proposed the establishment of what it would look like ‘industrial-scale ranching.’

The decision by the federal government was triggered by efforts to stem the tide of farmers-herders clashes, create thousands of job opportunities in rural settlements across the country, eliminate the rising security challenges and ultimately, strengthen the diversification policies of the present administration through animal husbandry.

A report by the government had said that apart from lives being lost, it is estimated that Nigeria loses about $14 billion (N5.04 trillion) annually to incessant herdsmen – farmers conflicts, thus the idea of Ruga was envisaged to create conducive environment for transformation of the livestock sector that will lead to peaceful co-existence, economic development and food security for Nigeria’s growing population.

The proposal was however greeted with divided opinions, and was subsequently suspended by the federal government, which came out to clear some misconceptions about the idea. The government had gone on to say that the objective of Ruga Settlements was to promote growth and development in rural communities and also to end farmers-herders clashes occasioned by open grazing and shortage of grazing lands.

Before then, some had raised the alarm that the idea was a conspiracy to grab lands but experts in the agro sector have however cautioned that no matter what the emotions are, the baby should not be thrown away with the birth water, saying there is the need to carefully study the NLTP document without political colouration to enable the larger population of the people who stand to benefit more from the idea to see its potentials and possibly take advantage of what it offers for individuals and governments at all levels.

“It is because primarily, many Nigerians do not understand the Ruga concept, that is the truth,” said Retson Tedheke, a cattle breeder, who disclosed that he has practically studied ranching and its benefits for three years.

He said apart from the value chain in cattle business, his experience in the farm in the last few years has provided him the practical knowledge to study some of the factors contributing to the clashes recorded between farmers and herders in the last few years, which he attributed to lack of synergy, adding that there are lots to gain from the idea only if Nigerians will look at its merits.

Tedheke further told LEADERSHIP Friday that, “Whatever name you want to give it, call it Ruga, ranching or cattle settlement, it’s the same and one thing a lot of Nigerians should be made to know is that cattle business is a multi-billion dollar business that the country must take advantage of because of its fast growing population that is no doubt, likely to explode in the next decades according to recent projections.”

Currently, the country’s cows’ headcount falls at about 20 million or more, a number said to be too low for a population of over 200 million people, which is far below the country’s demand for animal protein, and with the population projected to double in the next decades, it is expected that a lot needs to be done to address a likely shortage of beef.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that at the National Conference on Transformation of the Livestock, held in Abuja in 2017, the immediate past minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, had raised the alarm that Nigeria might, in the near future, suffer scarcity of livestock because of the quantum of cows consumed daily without commensurate calving and investments in the sector.

Experts and livestock producers have therefore advocated for an improved policy on the livestock sector in Nigeria as there is the need to do more in the area of policy to improve the sector, which has over the years, served as a major source of income.

The major constraint in the sector has however been inadequate government intervention, which might deny the country about N10trillion revenue in the next decades.

Stakeholders have also called for an enabling legislation for compulsory cattle ranching that would have to ensure the production of fodder locally.

The Ruga Settlements, according government’s projection, will attract a lot of investments to Nigeria and it is believed that in the next five years, each settlement will provide no less than 2,000 employment opportunities.

The idea that the government in partnership with private businesses can develop the cattle fodder industry, which is a big business on its own, has also been advocated and farmers across the country can be incentivised to grow this industry. It is believed that this will serve as innovative solutions to the herders-farmers conflict if the idea is embraced and the country would have solved its security challenges more than half.

Experts have also advised that the ranching system in the country should be modelled after the ones practised by countries like United States, Brazil and some European countries, who are the biggest producers of cows in the world today and have been successful without the crisis of land encroachment.

Rotational grazing, which is the practice of shifting livestock to different units of a pasture or range in regular sequence to permit the recovery and growth of the pasture plants after grazing, is becoming more popular and acceptable in these countries, a practice that is in sync with the touted Ruga idea in Nigeria.

Tedheke, national coordinator, NFGCS, who had earlier advocated for the need to educate Nigerians on the idea of modern ranching system, also explained that “Ruga by definition is simply a government subsidised ranch that will no longer be temporary but with hospitals, veterinary centers, estates, premium grasses planted for the cows and a complete ecosystem where herders or anyone that has cattle can take his own cattle to that centralised zone and government is providing services and these services will now be shared by all within the settlement.”

He further explained that “at the end of the day, government may not collect money from them as they are coming but everybody that is coming into this Ruga settlement knows that this plot of land allocated to me is being rented by me, that this water that I’m using, this medicine that I’m getting and my children going to school when I sell my cow, all of these should be calculated into whatever I sell and deducted before the next return.”

He added that the Ruga model is not different from what is obtainable under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP).

Another stakeholder, Musa Umar, explained the potentials in facts and figures. According to him, in 2018, the cattle business in Australia, with less than 30 million people, was worth $60 billion. Also, Netherlands, a country with less than 30 million people earned $108 billion from agriculture in the same year.

“Nigeria is generating just a little above the $50million annually from crude oil sales. What this means, therefore, is that, the money made through cattle in one year in Australia is higher than what we made through crude oil sale, just as we continue to fail to look inward.

“The Netherlands, I think, may be a little bit bigger than Niger State and Nigeria has 84 million arable hacres of farmlands. Australia is about 24.4 million of people and there are over 27 million cows in Australia. Just imagine Nigeria having the same number of cows that tally with her population.

“The point is this, a cattle industry in Nigeria is an industry that in the next few decades, can put a hundred billion dollars every year for the Nigerian state and if government is serious about it, at all levels.

“But so far, only the federal government, few states and individuals that are serious about it because the federal government has made efforts to increase the capacity of the agro-business to the states.

“If government is serious in the next few years, government can, from nothing, begin to earn in excess of five billion dollars from the platform of cattle alone.

“When I mean cattle alone, I mean for instance, Lagos State alone consumes 12,000 cows daily. So, it means that western part of Nigeria can consume 50,000 cows a day. So, if the west, south-south, east, and north can consume more than 100,000 cows a day and most of these cows are from up North, that means we are in trouble,” he opined.

Also, Felix Owute, an abattoir attendant said; “imagine the employment capacity that this can generate across the country. Imagine the exchange you can earn from there. And right now, the federal government is trading in about one point $5 billion to import meat into this country every year according to CBN. It is a massive market. It is also a natural market that has not been tapped. The energy in that sector and the capacity in that sector are enormous but you see what we depend on is that this man is a Fulani man, this one is Hausa man, that one is Yoruba man.”

“So, we must rise above this insanity of sentimental mentality. Our people must understand that growth, development and sustainability is not all about the tribe that you belong to. The white man did not just come to this country to give us Bible or Quran because they love us. No! It was because they have plantation and they needed people that will go and farm for them so they needed us in the plantation so they took us as slaves and so we were the part of agricultural growth of the west.

“Donald Trump gave soya bean farmers in the US $12 billion because of the trade war between them and China but then the same America will come and tell us in Nigeria that government has no business in business.

“People must understand that this is the need we have this farm land and right now the real technology we have as a country is land and people, we do not make cars. The point is simply the massive determination and structure is what we need aggressively that is capable of giving us about ten per cent growth.

“The massive structure you need to map up is all of these our young graduates rush them to farming sites, the NYSC system should be totally focused on training on how to farm in the ruler communities instead of posting them in Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, they should all be posted in rulers communities.

“The truth is that you are developing them for the challenges that they are going to face and government needs to start creating cattle industrial park. In this farm we have carpenters. We started with two carpenters but now we have 14 carpenters working on the farm, we also started with two welders but now we have about five welders working on the farm and these guys have been working on this farm for three years now. The point is simple if you look beyond the social economic impact of Ruga. We should look at the country making tens of billions in the next years,” Owute added.