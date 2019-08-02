SPORTS
Super Eagles Legend, Kanu, Hails Gov Okowa’s Strides In Sports Development
Former Super Eagles Skipper and football legend Kanu Nwankwo, has commended the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to the development of sports in Delta State.
In a tweet on his personal handle @PapiloKanu, the former Arsenal and PSG player thanked Okowa for receiving him at his office this week and acknowledged the great strides of the Governor towards sports development and the Kanu Heart Foundation.
Kanu said:
“Nice to meet you His Excellency Gov DR Ifeanyi Okowa. Thanks for having me at your office and I can see how strong you are in developing sports in your state #StrongerDelta and thanks 🙏 in all your great works in your state @GovIfeanyiOkowa and supporting Kanu heart foundation.”
Governor Okowa has been working towards creating more opportunities for young people in the state through sports. Recently, he commended the Warri Wolves for their promotion to the Nigerian Premier Football League and urged both the Wolves and the Delta Force to make Delta State proud in the upcoming NPFL season.
