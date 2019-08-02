Tsunami Warning Issued After Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Rocked Jakarta

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has rocked the Indonesian capital Jakarta, prompting a tsunami warning for a neighbouring area, the country’s geophysics agency said on Friday.

The quake struck at 7:03 pm (1203 GMT) with an epicentre 147 kilometres south west of Sumur in neighbouring Banten province and at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Residents at an apartment complex in Jakarta rushed out in panic as the high rise building swayed and made a cracking sound.

The national geophysics agency said coastal areas such as Pandeglang in the western tip of Java and West Lampung on Sumatra island were at risk of being hit by a tsunami.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.