WORLD
Tsunami Warning Issued After Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Rocked Jakarta
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has rocked the Indonesian capital Jakarta, prompting a tsunami warning for a neighbouring area, the country’s geophysics agency said on Friday.
The quake struck at 7:03 pm (1203 GMT) with an epicentre 147 kilometres south west of Sumur in neighbouring Banten province and at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Residents at an apartment complex in Jakarta rushed out in panic as the high rise building swayed and made a cracking sound.
The national geophysics agency said coastal areas such as Pandeglang in the western tip of Java and West Lampung on Sumatra island were at risk of being hit by a tsunami.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.
MOST READ
China Threatens Retaliation As Trump Announces New Round Of Tariffs
Nigerians Urged To Embrace Healthful Benefits Of Ginseng
U.S. Unemployment Rate Unchanged At 3.7 Per Cent
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack In Yemen’s Aden
Tsunami Warning Issued After Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Rocked Jakarta
AAC Warns Against Transacting Business With Nzenwa
Police Warn Against Thuggery During Plateau By-Election
MOST POPULAR
- ISSUES13 hours ago
Like A House Of Cards
- ISSUES13 hours ago
Wukari Crisis: Now Is The Time To Act
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kaduna Tribunal: Appeal Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit On Forensic Expert
- OPINION12 hours ago
This Attack Is Unwarranted
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Female Aspirant Pledges To Promote Unity, Women Devt
- NEWS24 hours ago
Jeddy Agba’s Competence, Not In Doubt– Ndoma-Egba
- NEWS24 hours ago
APC Chieftain Lauds Senate For Speedy Screening of Ministerial Nominees
- NEWS22 hours ago
FG Lifts 5m Nigerians Out Of Extreme Poverty In 3 Years – PMB