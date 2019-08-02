Volleyball: Nigeria Eyes CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup

The coach of Nigeria U23 volleyball team, Augustine Odumo said his team is not in Ghana to count the number of stars at the CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup.

The 2019 CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup is scheduled for 2nd to 9th August, 2019 at Lebanon House in Accra, Ghana.

Odumo said expressed his belief in the U23 team to win the 2019 CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup.

The former senior team coach pointed out that positive mindedness and togetherness will play a massive role at the tournament.

While giving credits to the NVBF board led by Engineer Musa Nimrod, Odumo believes the age grade teams can put Nigeria on the world map.

He said, “The team comprises of very young players and the mission is very simple; go and win the trophy in Ghana. I have so much confidence in these set of players that they will do well at the 2019 CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup”.

Team list

Setters: Patrick Davou (Nigeria Customs Service) and Stanley Manfred (UCEM of Enugu)

Middle: Philip Akande (Nigeria Customs Service), Pascal Ozakoye (Plateau Rocks) and Jayeola Abdulqodri (Offa Spikers)

Sides: Timothy Ogwulumba (Sunshine Spikers), Michael Abari (Kano Pillars) and Promise Abeki (Famous Spikers).

Opposite Setters: Babalola Hussaine (Nigeria Police Force) and Samuel Augustine (Nigeria Immigrations Service)

Liberos: Zakariya Sylvanus (Plateau Rocks) and Peter John (Nigeria Immigration Service)