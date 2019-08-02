We Have Lifted 5m Nigerians Out Of Extreme Poverty – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday reviewed his empowerment programmes for Nigerians and declared that his administration has so far lifted five million citizens out of extreme poverty.

Buhari attributed the feat to the federal government’s implementation of people-oriented programmes and strategic fiscal and monetary policies.

He spoke on the achievements of his administration at the opening of the Global Youth Employment Forum organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Abuja, yesterday.

The president, who was represented by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said that in the last three years, the federal government through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) created over two million direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.

Buhari said that the Global Youth Employment Forum was an opportunity for young persons in the country to address the challenges of national economic stability even as he stated that the federal government had an in-depth understanding of the rapidly changing demographics and the emerging world of work.

He said: “We note at this point that the issue of youth unemployment has assumed a global significance, and on the front burner of development discourse. The government of Nigeria understands the need to focus attention on youth empowerment by creating the enabling environment for job opportunities and capacity building.

“The present administration from the onset made investment in our people one of the key goals of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, which is the national development blueprint from the period of 2017 to 2020. The implementation of the plan also has the flagship programme such as the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

“It has yielded some measurable outcomes in the form of increased school enrolment and the creation of more jobs. One of the key components of the NSIP is the N-Power programme and its sub-components have led to the creation of job opportunities in different sectors of the economy for young persons.

“For example, in the past three years, the programme has yielded over two million direct and indirect employment opportunities and has lifted over five million Nigerians out of extreme poverty,

“In addition to this achievement, some sectors of the economy with high propensity for massive job creation and employment generation were specifically targeted by the government for various forms of support,’’ he said.

Buhari identified the sectors as agriculture, solid minerals, power, works and housing, trade and investment, and also in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The president said that some programmes of the federal government were also targeted at the informal sector, improving their capacity and boosting the domestic economy, such as the import restriction, and the executive order on ease of doing business.

The ILO director-general, Mr. Guy Ryder, called on governments and social partners to foster pro-employment growth and decent job creation through macroeconomic policies.

According to him, with the right macro-economic policies in place, they would promote youth employability, youth entrepreneurship and rights to tackle the social consequences of youth unemployment.

Ryder said: “There is the need to promote macroeconomic policies and fiscal incentives that support employment and stronger aggregate demand, improve access to finance and increase productive investment, taking account of different economic situations in countries.’’

The ILO boss recalled that at its 101st International Labour Conference in June 2012, the organisation adopted a resolution calling for immediate, targeted and renewed action to tackle the youth employment crisis.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said that the event was an opportunity to cross-fertilise ideas in addressing the global challenge of unemployment and under-employment.

He said that that young people have the potential to contribute positively to national development and hoped that the forum would seek out solutions to the fundamental issues fueling the challenge of work.

Earlier, Mr. Williams Alo, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, said that the forum reminded all countries to do things differently, stressing that Nigeria could not continue to do things the same way and expect a positive change.

“After three years of rising unemployment rates, the ILO 2018 World Employment Social Outlook forecast a slight drop in global unemployment rate from 5.6 per cent in 2017 to 5.5 per cent in 2018.

“However, with ever increasing number of persons entering into the labour market to seek employment, the youth continue to face substantially worse labour market conditions that their adult counterparts,’’ he said.

PMB Links Achievements To Strategic Fiscal, Monetary Policies

During an audience with Ryder, President Buhari attributed some of the achievements of his government to consultations before taking critical decisions affecting the labour force.

He said: “Our achievements to date were as a result of strategic fiscal and monetary policy decisions. In some instances, we partnered with stakeholders such as the labour unions.

“A good example was during the African Continental Free Trade Agreement review and the National Minimum Wage negotiations. This consultative approach aligns with the vision of the ILO to keep communications open, create jobs, ensure social justice, and eliminate worker exploitation.” Buhari added.

The president restated the commitment of his administration to creating jobs for the youthful population of Nigeria.

According to him, “in the last four years, this government prioritised agriculture, housing and infrastructure development. Our focus in these areas was to create jobs and ensure peace and equitable prosperity for future generations.”

The president stated that it was simply impossible to continue to import food with the nation’s resources. “On agriculture, it was simple; a country with a population of close to 200 million has to be able to feed itself. We cannot rely on importing food.”

Buhari also told the ILO chief that his government had “attacked head-on the big deficit in power, roads, bridges, rails and housing … in order to ensure adequate housing is available today and for many years to come.”

He used the visit to congratulate the ILO on its 100th anniversary.

Earlier in his remarks, Ryder told the president that he was in Nigeria to attend the Global Youth Employment Forum where over 60 countries have gathered to address practically the most pressing challenge of finding decent jobs for young people. He also expressed the commitment of the organisation to existing partnership and cooperation with Nigeria.

“We have worked with the Labour Ministry to prepare employment policies about youth employment, migration safety and health productivity. The focus is the practical implementation of these plans,” Ryder said.

No Going Back On Fight Against Corruption – FG

Meanwhile, the federal government has reiterated its commitment towards the fight against corruption, saying there is no going back on the war against corruption in the country.

The executive secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof. Sadiq Isah-Radda, stated this at a one-day forum on anti-corruption held in Kano, yesterday.

“As far as the federal government is concern, there is no going back on the fight against corruption,’’ he declared.

The presidential aide said that even though the government was facing some challenges, they would not discourage it from tackling the menace.

“Even though there are challenges or problems, we will continue with the fight because nobody will come from heaven to do it for us. The most disturbing issue is ‘illicit financial flows’ where billions and billions are being taken out of the country by crooks.

“Corruption has been as old as the country so much so that it is becoming a way of life. Before now those who refused to loot were seen as fools. When things became worst, the fight against corruption became a campaign issue in 2015,’’ Isah-Radda said.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians, irrespective of their political and religious inclinations, to support President Buhari to enable him eliminate corruption in the country.

Isah-Radda said that Nigerians have a duty to contribute their quota toward the development of the country, adding that the federal government cannot do it alone.

He also urged state governors to support the federal government in its renewed efforts to curb corruption in Nigeria, stressing that there was no way the country could make progress if “we don’t tackle corruption.”

He assured that the federal government would continue to support similar efforts of the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), the organisers of the forum, in order to achieve the desired objective.

Isah-Radda said that the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption had done a lot and urged all stakeholders to support the crusade for a better Nigeria.

The forum, which was the first of its kind at the state level, has its theme as: “Anti-corruption Situation Room, The Imperative of State Anti-corruption Agency: Kano State as Case Study.”

The workshop was organised as part of efforts to boost the vigour and strengthening of the war against corruption by building synergies between anti-corruption focused civil society organisations (CSOs), labour movements and the media, among others.