WiLAT Brings Succour To Physically Challenged In Abuja

Women in Logistics and Transport (WiLAT) is a group of women in the transport sector who came together recently, to give back to society. In this report, JOY YESUFU looks at some of the group’s humanitarian services in line with mentoring, empowerment, leadership, entrepreneurship and corporate social responsibilities, their five strategic arms of operation.

Women in Logistics and Transport (WiLAT) organisation in Nigeria, recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to mark the 9th year of existence of women in the transport sector coming together to ensure their voices are heard in the sector.

Though a professional body, WiLAT has, over the years, done acts of charity during her yearly anniversary celebration to bring smiles to the indigent and mentor young women who want to take up careers in the sector.

Several young women have also received mentorship from the body and a lot of other women have been empowered to be independent as mothers.

This year, the group donated 10 wheel chairs to some physically challenged women chosen from Karmajiji, the disabled village in a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as part of their kind gesture and humanitarian services.

The group said this was to make movement a lot easier for these physically challenged women.

Speaking to journalists during this year’s celebration, the founder and outgoing chairperson of WiLAT Nigeria, Hajia Aisha Ali-Ibrahim, said her innate desires for community services and empowering women led the formation of the group.

She said she had always supported the girl child in career counseling as a younger woman and had a deep passion for supporting.

Ali-Ibrahim, who is also the general manager, Marine and Operations of the Nigerian Ports Authority, said she noticed the under representation of women in the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics (CILT) conferences over the years adding that this got her worried since she loves women’s voices being heard and also wants them to excel in their chosen field of career.

“I noticed the under representation of women even in the institute, women were not attending conferences at all.

“It was way back in 2010 when I made the observation. So, I encouraged the few women who were in attendance to join the institute and participate in the activities. Precisely June 12th that same year (2010), I got women from the maritime, aviation, railway, transport training institution, logistics and even the pipelines like Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron together.

“When I was able to get about 50 women together, we agreed to start this programme and since then, it has been growing. As at today, we are in 22 countries and still counting. Every year, we have this event.”

She further said WiLAT, as a professional body, has so far been able to impact younger women and left a lasting legacy for them.

“We have five strategic crops which we impact on. Mentoring, empowerment, leadership, entrepreneurship and corporate social responsibilities.”

Earlier in her address, wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who was represented by Mrs Pauline Tallen, said if women make it right by loving and encouraging one another like the leadership of WiLAT is doing, Nigeria will definitely get it right.

She said there must be hope for the Nigerian women as they are the success story behind any leader in this country.

“I am particularly proud of your founder, Hajia Aisha Ali-Ibrahim, who God gave the vision to pilot this great organisation. I have seen encouragement and appreciation and that gives us hope as a nation.

“If women make it right by loving themselves and encouraging themselves, Nigeria will get it right. We are the mothers of any leader of this country, we are the success story behind any president and any successful leader. We will go places as women if we keep supporting one another.”

The First Lady also assured the group of her support whenever needed.

Also speaking at the event, the executive secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor, said what WiLAT is doing around the globe and especially in Nigeria is service to humanity adding that the organisation truly promotes and touches the heart of women.

She encouraged the women to go into politics so that their voices would be heard louder and also be involved in decisions concerning the Nigerian woman.

“The world, as a whole and Nigeria especially, should recognise that women are half the population. You must have a full team, if you don’t have women there, you cannot move forward and your team is incomplete.”

The in-coming chairperson of the organisation, Mrs Folake Soji-George, said her vision is to take off from where the founder stopped and to improve on the legacies she has laid down for the organisation.

Soji-George said WiLAT, under her leadership, will continue to get women together in their entrepreneurial levels, continue the major thrust of the organisation, which is to get more women together.

“We are going to do a lot of reaching out to women in all the modes and all the transport sectors. We are going to do a lot of sensitisations, a lot of workshops and we have young professionals as well as those in the university studying transportation and logistics.

“We have students that we mentor from Lagos State University. University of Lagos is about to start transportation and logistics, we will go there and encourage them. I am not going to do this alone; I have my team that will help me achieve this aim.”