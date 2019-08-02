Wizkid, DJ Cuppy, DJ Neptune, Others Thrill At #UBAMarketPlace2019

…as Wizkid becomes UBA ambassador

It was a topnotch event that saw both the young and old in Nigeria and Africa in particular, came in their numbers to witness this year’s UBA Market Place and Tony Elumelu Foundation at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The event which was organised to connect young and old entrepreneurs in Africa and beyond had various business owners in attendance.

From Fashion Designers, Make-up Artists, Beauticians, Health Willingness experts, musicians, DJs , food vendors, crafts experts and others were on hand to showcase their products.

For many years, famous of African Bank, United Bank for Africa has showed the world that not only does it caters for the financial investments of Nigerians, Africa and the world at large but as one that was also concerned about the financial growth of its customers.

This birthed several ways by the company to not only invest in the youths of the continent, but in Africa, thus encouraging many to become entrepreneurs themselves. With this in mind the management of the United Bank of Africa, UBA on Friday unveiled one of Africa’s greatest singers, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, as an UBA Ambassador.

According to the group’s Managing Director, Kennedy Uzoka, wizkid’s selection was as a result of his ‘Numerous contributions to the entertainment industry’ adding that it was of no debate that he was a great influence to many youths.

The popular Nigerian singer Wizkid over the weekend at the UBA market place further made a very special announcement to his fans concerning his much awaited release of his single for the year which he hinted would drop Thursday.

Starboy as he is fondly called by his fans performed a number of his hit songs like Ojuelegba, Pakurumo, Show You The Money, Manya, Socoand Brown Skin Girl amongst others.

Earlier at the event, Wizkid revealed that his song with award winning American singer Beyonce was dedicated to women of colour adding that it was his own contribution in curbing the rising rate of skin bleaching around the continent of Africa.

He also spoke about misconceptions by some youths using ones talent to address various menace in the society, he said:

“Just a few weeks ago, I had a song with Beyonce that glorifies this skin, that preaches that we should embrace our skin, should embrace you and know who you are.

“When you talking about crime it is a deeper conversation than just making a song insulting Yahoo Yahoo Boys. I won’t want to be that kind of person, I want to be the kind that would leave by example and show those out there that you can make it.

“When I started music, I made just N250k and now we are talking about big numbers here. Just know that you’re going to change nothing by singing about yahoo yahoo, no!

“We just have to inspire these kids and show that there is hope. It’s not just about going to the studio and insulting the government, it’s more than that. We see it as a way of making an impact in the lives of the youths. We need to groom people to move from talent to cash,” he advised.

Also speaking were DJ Cuppy and Neptunes who spoke on why youths should be patient in business.

Acxorsing to DJ Cuppy, “You need to understand that there’s opportunity cost in everything. I’m on this stage with this amazing people because someone gave me the opportunity. I also feel it is my responsibility to give others. So I want to make sure that even if I’m not the biggest DJ in the industry, I want to make sure that I change some persons lives, especially young women and make them feel like they can do something.”

Reacting, DJ Neptune said he spent about 19-years DJing before he came to limelight. He advised the youths to be certain on their calling before delving into it. He noted that if the youths are just thinking of the fame and paparazzi that comes with celebrity lifestyle, then it would be difficult for anyone to really attain their height.

Some of the exhibitors and patrons who were on hand lauded the organisation of #UBAMarketPlace2019 adding that it is one of the most interactive business and networking forum they have ever attended.

On the runway AMNAS, Belois, ANKE OLOGE, “B” Blackflair, DZYN, Geto

JZO, WANNI FUGA, MAZI, YVK and ZEPHANS &CO treated guests with exquisite wears from their individual creation.

The two day event rounded up with a concert featuring Wizkid who continued to show why he would will continue to be a force in the music industry. He thrilled with Abuja fans with some of his major sounds while Niniola, DJ, Cuppy, DJ Neptunes and other top Abuja artistes, delivered mesmerising performances as the cheering crowd danced into the night.