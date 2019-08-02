Zamfara APC Backs Female Ministerial Nominee

The leadership of the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has no problem with the female ministerial nominee from the state, Hajia Sadiaya Umar Faruk.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Shehu Isa, who spoke to North West Zonal Watch in Gusau, said contrary to the insinuations going round in the social media, the state APC leadership is in support of the ministerial nominee.

According to him, the former governor, Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Yari who is equally, the leader of the party, has openly expressed support for the nominee.

“We are not against her nomination as minister, in any way, the nominee is with us, and we are ever ready to support her”, he added.

The Party’s spokesman distance the leadership of the party to purported claims that the state APC was against the nomination of the nominee.

Isa however, urged all APC supporters in the state to rally round the ministerial nominee with a view to move APC forward.

“ APC is one family in Zamfara under the leadership of His Excellency, Abdul-Aziz Yari Abubakar and Sadiya Umar Faruk was part and parcel of the family”, he added.

He therefore, cautioned members of the party against releasing uncertified information to the public.