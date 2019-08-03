2019 Elections Have Been Won And Lost, Presidency Tells Atiku

From the presidency came a strong statement yesterday to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, that the outcome of the 2019 presidential election had been decided by Nigerians, which he cannot reverse.

Aso Rock further told Atiku, who was the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 23, 2019 presidential election that some of his recent comments on the poll were belated and would not change the result in his favour.

The presidency, in a statement issued by the special adviser on media, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that it was laughable and gets progressively pitiable, to see and hear Atiku appeal to the emotions of Nigerians, particularly members of the judiciary, per chance it would influence their decision in the ongoing legal tussle over the result of the presidential poll.

In the statement entitled “Atiku’s unrelenting appeal to emotion: A gambit doom to fail,” Adesina said that when the Supreme Court recently pronounced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the Osun State governorship election, Atiku chided the court, saying that it should have considered “the pulse of the nation,” and reflected it in the judgment.

According to him, “that was when the “jigsaw puzzle began to fall in place,” adding that “were most of the challenges in the country being orchestrated by hidden hostile hands, who think such would influence the judiciary, which would consider the so-called ‘pulse of the nation’ in arriving at judgement on the presidential poll?

“Before and after the Osun State judgement, the PDP candidate had always been quick to play up negative developments in the country, the latest of which is the tendentious story by Wall Street Journal, alleging that about 1,000 Nigerian soldiers had been recently killed by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa terrorists, and secretly buried by Nigerian military authorities.

“The military has duly countered the story, educating the Wall Street Journal on the hollowness of its publication. But Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has quickly weighed in on the matter, as part of his gambit to whip up emotions, and perhaps get the judiciary to reflect the ‘pulse of the nation’ in its judgment.

“According to the PDP candidate, who lost the last February poll by nearly four million votes, as released by the electoral umpire, he could ‘not fathom that in the space of a year, scores of great patriots were killed and buried secretly without their families being told’.

“In an apparent afterthought and doublespeak, he added that he was hesitant to believe that ‘such grand scale of deceit is even possible under a democracy, such as Nigeria is expected to be’.

“The above, rather than mitigate Alhaji AtikuAbubakar’s position, gives him out as someone who denigrates the country’s democracy, which he was part of building, in his heyday, before unbridled ambition blinded.

“Yes, soldiers fighting insurgency and terrorism are great patriots. But the same can’t be said of anyone quick to believe any negative story about his country, however, fictive and lacking in verity as the story could be. Well, except such person had the motive of whipping up negative sentiments and emotions, so that the judiciary could respond to the ‘pulse of the nation and reflect it’.

“We have told Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his co-travellers that the judiciary would always come to conclusions, drawing from matters of the law placed before it, and not sentiments or so-called ‘pulse of the nation’.

“Therefore, in vain does anybody labour to devalue the government and its military, thinking it would fall into a grand plan to get into office through artifice.

“The campaigns and elections for 2019 are long over. The country has moved on. And those who know it actually know it,” Adesina said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the ministers-designate after August 16, 2019.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha said that incoming ministers would embark on documentation from Tuesday which will be followed by a retreat on August 15-16, 2019 before their inauguration.

He said: “Following confirmation by the Senate, all ministers-designate are by this notice informed that relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration of the cabinet shall be available for collection at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) (Cabinet Affairs Office) from 10.00am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

“Ministers-designate are also requested to please bring along and submit to the OSGF their updated CVs in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document.

“Finally, I am pleased to inform you that, in view of the need to allow ministers- designate enough time to study the documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects; the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, etc) and considering the upcoming Sallah break, His Excellency, Mr. President has approved an induction retreat for ministers-designate to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019,” he said.

The SGF directed them to contact the permanent secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, OSGF on 08023229481 for further clarification.