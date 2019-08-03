COVER STORIES
Enugu Catholic Priests Protest Killing, Abduction Of Colleagues
No fewer than 200 priests in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu yesterday protested the killing of their colleague, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, by suspected armed herdsmen.
Offu was killed while travelling on Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu local government area of Enugu State on Thursday evening.
The Catholic priests, who marched peacefully, passed through major roads within Enugu metropolis on their white official cassock.
They held placards with inscriptions such as: “Enough is Enough’’, “Catholic Priests are Targets of Hoodlums’’, “We Cannot be Living in Fear’’, “Government Must Address Security Challenge in Enugu’’ and “We Are Not Happy with Government.’’
The Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, told journalists that the protest was to register the displeasure of the diocese against the incessant attacks on Catholic priests by hoodlums in the state in the past seven years.
Onaga said that the clergymen were demanding for more security in the state, adding that “if there are crop of bad herdsmen in the state they should be fished out and we will continue to live in peace with the good ones.’’
He lamented that the attacks had become unbearable as the diocese lost a priest in March, who was killed by suspected armed herdsmen.
The bishop said that two weeks ago, another priest was shot in the state and “he is still receiving intensive medical attention as we speak.
“I am sorrowful and utterly disappointed at the security situation in the state. This year alone, we (diocese) have suffered some casualties.
“While we get worried when our priests are attacked is that it shows the level of insecurity other Nigerians face daily.
“Our priests are very much respected and honoured by the people (locals); so if these things can happen to them, what happens to the flock (the people they shepherd?).
“We were shocked to see a priest that joined in our meeting yesterday afternoon in this Bishop’s House very healthy and sound being reported to have died. Everybody is so sad, because it is becoming too constant especially within the past six or seven years now; we have suffered serious kidnapping of our priests.
“It is becoming too bad. In 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, our priests were kidnapped at various locations in the state.
“Only in 2017, we were given some breathing space. It continued in 2018 and this year, 2019; it is worse as we have suffered the death of a priest in March this year and now another issue,’’ Bishop Onaga lamented.
