FG Shifts Closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway For Construction To Sept. 3

The Federal Government has shifted the planned closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for repairs from Aug. 3 to Sept. 2.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, made the announcement in Lagos on Friday.

He explained that due to the busy nature of the highway, the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing had made announcements earlier on the closure, in a bid to reduce stress for commuters on the highway.

Kuti added that because the government and the contractor handling the rehabilitation were sensitive to the plight of road users, they decided to shift the construction to Sept. 2 from Aug. 3 scheduled earlier for commencement of work.

“You may wish to know that the road project is an ongoing one and the contractor’s mode of operation is to create diversion as necessary to enable reconstruction work to be carried out at a specific location.

“This has been done on several occasions along the alignment.

“The intended reconstruction and expansion work of the section between Berger Junction and Kara Bridge is designed to follow the same way.

“This location has high volume of traffic and commercial activities, hence an early release of information to the public to intimate them of the planned work.

“The idea is to divert traffic at this location to enable construction work to be carried out.

“To ensure effective traffic management and show sensitivity to Nigerians, the government and the contractors have now reviewed the work plan.