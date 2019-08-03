Flood Sweeps Away FCT High Court Director, Kills 5 Kids In Yola

A heavy flood yesterday swept away the director of Finance of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Mr. Tony Okwecheme while his driver who was rescued has been hospitalized.

Some houses were also destroyed by the flood caused by an early morning rain in Galadimawa and Lokogoma area in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Okwecheme was allegedly on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in his official 2017 Toyota Camry when his car got stuck in the flood at Galadimawa Roundabout, Abuja.

Sources claimed that the driver was ordered by his boss to go through the over flooded roundabout in his bid to catch up with his flight leading to the car being submerged.

The driver, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, was rescued by some boys in the area. He was said to have been taken to Asokoro Hospital, but Okwecheme (his boss) was yet to be located at the time of filing this report last night.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that about nine other persons are feared dead in the flood which affected other parts of Galadimawa.

An eye witness, Gbenga Fiade, a resident of EFAB Estate, said that there were fresh cases of affected buildings apart from the houses destroyed in the previous flood that occurred in the estate. He alleged that debris from the demolition of building on waterways compounded the problem.

Meanwhile, the management of the FCT High Court has confirmed the disappearance of Okwecheme.

The spokesperson of the court, Hajia Tabitha Kangiwa, who confirmed the incident, said that efforts were ongoing to locate the missing official.

Two young girls who said that they were his children were seen weeping uncontrollably at the scene of the incident.

An FCT judiciary worker, who did not give his name, confirmed the car to be Okwecheme’s, alleging that the director sent him N40,000 yesterday morning.

He said: “I phoned him on Thursday that I was broke and he promised to send me money before he travels today (yesterday).

“I got N40,000 from him this morning (yesterday),” he insisted, as he showed the text message from the director to LEADERSHIP Weekend

The FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, promised to find out the incident, saying he had not been briefed.

NEMA Declines Comment On Incident

When LEADERHIP Weekend called the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the missing director, its operatives refused to speak on the issue, claiming that they were not in the position to speak on the matter.

However, one of the senior operatives of NEMA in Abuja, Bitrus Samuel, promised to direct our reporter to a higher official, who can speak on the incident, but failed to do that.

Also, when the spokesperson of NEMA was contacted, he said that he had not been briefed at the headquarters since the issue was being handled by the FCT office.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the NEMA officials who came to the scene failed to rescue Okwecheme and his driver, who were trapped in the flood for about an hour before the water swept away the director.

His car, which was filled with water was, however, pulled out of the ravines by the rescuers, who were angry over NEMA’s failure to do their work.

5 Children Feared Dead As Flood Ravages Yola

In Yola, Adamawa State, the authorities have put the death toll from a flood disaster at between three to five children.

Many families were displaced and business disorganised by the heavy rain that caused gutters to overflow into homes, shops, worship places in Jimeta area of Yola, the state capital.

The executive secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr. Muhammed Suleiman, said that the team he sent to access the situation was yet to return, but that he learnt that four or five children might have died in Jambutu and Wurojabe, as well as Jimeta, Yola North local government area, and possibly in Yolde Pate in Yola South council.

Also, the Yola North Transition Committee chairman, Adamu Ibrahim Wakili, told newsmen after an assessment tour of the council that the destruction of property by the flood was massive.

He said: “We have never experienced these one to two hours of intensive rain and heavy flooding before. Many people were rendered homeless. We have just seen a tailor shop where three sewing machines were swept away.”

He said he was not sure how many people died, but put the number at three, occurring at Jambutu and Wurojabe.