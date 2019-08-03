‘My Husband Never Told Me He Wanted To Marry Me’

Mrs Rose Omordi could well pass for a Religious by the way she is deeply committed to prayer, but she is married and blessed with children. In this chat with JOSEPH CHIBUEZE, she reflects on her days at the Nigerian Airways, her sojourn in London and her life generally

When were you born?

I was born in 1955 at Ezi in present day Aniocha North local government area of Delta State.

How did you know when you were born?

My parents told me. They also had educated relatives. They were the ones that wrote down my birth date.

When did you start school?

I think I must have been six years old or more when I started school. At that time you have to put your hand across your head, if it touches your ear, then you are said to be ready to go to school otherwise you are not allowed to. It is not like now when even a child that cannot speak is taken to school.

Which schools did you attend?

I attended St Patrick Catholic School, Ezi for my primary school and for my secondary school, I attended BECS Commercial Secondary School, Onicha Olona, still in Delta State.

How was it growing up at the time when you were very young?

Compared to what we have now, I can say that that was the golden age. It was a time children had respect for elders and a child is not just a son or daughter of the biological parents, but a son or daughter of all.

Any adult had a right to discipline any child that misbehaved without incurring the wrath of the parents. There was honesty among the people. Of course we had bad people, but not as much as we have them now. At that time everybody knew everybody and people cared much about their family name. In fact nobody will want to be seen doing something that will give his family a bad name because it has a way of blocking members of the family from getting good recommendation.

Did you encounter any challenges while growing up?

Yes I suffered a lot. I faced a lot of challenges essentially because I chose to become a Christian whereas my father believed in traditional religion. My father was not happy with me and anytime I asked him for anything, he refused. Mine was a polygamous home, in fact my father had as many as four wives. As a result of that, he was not paying much attention to my mother whom he considered to be strong headed. So I struggled with my mother to support my siblings and myself through school. We were making garri which we sell to raise money for my school fees.

My school was about three miles away from my village, but I had to trek from our village to the school every day. Of course I was not going alone, there were other children from my village also going to the same school. But it got to a point these other children told their parents that they didn’t like the school anymore and they changed to other schools where they had boarding facilities. I couldn’t afford that, so I alone continued trekking to the school every day. It was a lonely bush path, there was also this threat of kidnapping and other criminal attacks. I must tell you it was dangerous walking through that path, but I did. Each time I was going, I was always praying and God answered my prayers because I was able to finish without any problem, though I couldn’t go further because there was no one to support me.

When did you start working?

My first paid employment job was factory work at Exam Success, that was in 1976. It was from there I joined Nigerian Airways the same year, 1976. I worked at Nigerian Airways for 25 years. When I discovered that the company was going down because they were no longer paying salaries, I decided to use my three years annual leave that the company was owing me to travel to the United Kingdom. So I applied for my annual leave, when it was granted, I moved straight to London where I got a vacation job. I was supposed to spend three months there, but I ended up spending two years. The reason for that was that I was duped. My employers there were not paying me directly because I didn’t have work permit. They were paying me through another person. When I was ready to return to Nigeria after three months, I asked the person through whose account they were paying me for my money, but he denied receiving anything. He said they didn’t pay. All my efforts to get my money failed. While I was struggling to get my money, I over spent my leave. I was stranded. I called my husband, told him what happened and told him that I was staying back. I ended up spending two years in London. Of course I had no option but to resign from Nigerian Airways. I returned to Nigeria in 2003 when my mother died.

While I was away, it was my husband that was taking care of the children. When I returned, since I had already resigned my job at the Nigerian Airways, I joined the family and we were managing with the little money I brought back home.

By the time I returned from England some of my children were already in the university. I must tell you that those children suffered at school because we didn’t have enough money to support them. In 2005 Nigerian Airways haven already been liquidated, paid part of what it was owing. They also paid again in 2008, by then some of my children were already graduating. After that they didn’t pay again till 2018, when they paid another money.

How did you get into Nigerian Airways?

It was miraculous. Long before I was employed at Nigerian Airways, I saw a lady dressed in Nigerian Airways uniform, I didn’t know which organization owned the uniform, but I loved the uniform and said to myself, ‘I will like to wear this uniform’.

One day, one of my uncles called me and three other ladies and told us that Nigerian Airways was hiring people, that we should go there for interview. At that time, I was doing factory work at Exam Success, so I told the other ladies that I was not interested because I was already working.

They persuaded me to follow them, I refused but later changed my mind saying okay, I would just escort them, I wasn’t going for the interview. There were six of us that went, but we met over 4000 people who also came for the interview.

Since we didn’t have any letter inviting us for interview, we decided to go and see one of our townsman who worked there at the time. Of course the others went, I didn’t go because I wasn’t there for any interview.

Being an instructor at the Nigerian Airways Training School, he was entitled to some slots, but he had earlier told the panel that he didn’t have anybody. Seeing us, he went to the panel and request they take us including me. But the panel insisted that we must be interviewed. Surprisingly, I that didn’t want the job was the one that passed the interview. So I took the job.

What was the experience like working at the Nigerian Airways?

It was an interesting one. We looked as though we earned so much but my salary then was just N75.00 per month. But that N75 was valuable, with N20, you will buy big basket full of things. One thing I realized is that it is good to work with a government organization because even when they owe, they will definitely clear everything.

At that time, once you have served for three years, you travel to anywhere you like with what we called staff ticket. You pay just N3.00, you can get in and out ticket to America, to London or anywhere you want. That was to serve as incentive for working at the Nigerian Airways.

At that time ticket to London was N300.00, as staff, we only pay 10 per cent.

Working at Nigerian Airways made me know so many people. You had the opportunity of meeting with Presidents, Governors and other important dignitaries including foreign diplomats. We had the opportunity of traveling to many places, interacting with people from different cultures. I was at the international wing, I made many friends from Ghana, Togo and people from other West African countries. We were like a family, there was nothing like I am Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba, we were just friends working together and supporting each other.

It was when Nigerian Airways started shaking during the first term of President Obasanjo that problem started. Obasanjo said we were not making money, he said that he left 27 aircrafts with us and now it was remaining only 10. But he forgot that he gave one aircraft to Burkina Faso, gave one to Ivory Coast and gave one to Ghana. He dashed out many of our aircrafts but he came back to blame us.

At the time we entered Nigerian Airways we were not allowed to get married, but I was lucky that in my department they allowed us to get married. I am somebody that do not want trouble, I did not want to do anything that will make me to go and beg anybody. All the years I worked with the Nigerian Airways, I never got a query or suspension for one day. I don’t go to work late, so there was no reason for me to go begging anybody to help me.

Any bad experience?

The only bad experience I had then was the military coups that ousted the Shagari government in 1983. I was on night duty that day. As we were about leaving the airport in the morning, we were not allowed to leave as soldiers took over everywhere. At that time I was nursing my twin babies, though they were up to one year old by then, but it was because of them that I was allowed to pass.

I couldn’t imagine not going home to breast feed my babies. I decided to go and see the commandant, even though people tried to discourage me but I insisted. When I got to his office, there were many soldiers there, he asked me what I wanted, I told him I was a nursing mother and I wanted to go home after my night duty but I was refused passage.

He doubted me initially but when he saw that I was serious, he detailed two soldiers to escort me out of the airport. When I got home, already my husband was crying thinking that I was in danger, but when he saw me, he was surprised that I was able to make it home. That was the only bad experience I had throughout the time I worked at the Nigerian Airways.

When did you get married?

I got married in 1981.

How did you meet him?

We knew ourselves from the village. When we were small, there was this particular day that we were returning from church, the church was in that community where I attended secondary school, we were trekking but the grown up boys who had bicycles were carrying their girlfriends on their bicycles. One of the boys, who later became my husband, came to me and asked me to climb his bicycle. I was very small then just nine years old. His mates mocked him, asking him ‘is it this small girl you want to carry?’ He answered them that I was his wife. They all laughed.

It was after we got married that he reminded me of this incident, I had even forgotten. He told me that from that day, he made up his mind that I was going to be his wife.

But then after that day he carried me on the bicycle we didn’t meet again. In fact he moved to Aba and from there to Kano and then to Lagos. All these while we have not been talking, he obviously didn’t know where I was, just as I didn’t know where he was. In fact I would say I had even forgotten about him.

It was one Christmas day, I went to Fadeyi, in Lagos to see somebody, I saw him there and he shouted, ‘see my wife at the village oo’, we laughed over it and I went my way.

After some time, he relocated from Fadeyi to Oshodi and was living with one of my uncles who was his friend, while I was also living with another of my uncles there in Oshodi, the houses were not far from each other. Then if I see him, I don’t even greet him, I just pass my way. At a stage he started complaining. On one occasion, he asked me why I don’t greet him, I told him that I had greeted him.

He asked why I don’t come to his room, I asked him what business do I have with him that I should be entering his room? He didn’t tell me his real intentions, but he told some of our people that he wanted to marry me. It was those ones that were coming to tell me and ask why I was running away from him. I told them that he has not told me anything.

Do you know he even went to the village to tell my parents that he wanted to marry me, but he didn’t have the courage to tell me? My mother told me that his people came to ask for my hand in marriage, but she however said I was free to say yes or no. Well after sometime I started developing interest and I accepted his proposal.

What attracted you to him?

His character was the chief reason I got attracted to him. He was a very calm and quiet person. Though after we got married I wished he was not so gentle, he was gentle to a fault.

How many children do you have?

I have six, three boys, three girls

Can you compare life when you were a young girl and the way young people live today?

The way young people are living their life now is not the way we lived when we were young. At that time, our parents used to tell us that once you come close to a man, you are pregnant. And that frightened us so much that we didn’t have anything to do with boys. In my own case, I had a very different upbringing, all these moon light plays in the village, didn’t interest me. If people come to call me, I just stayed for a short time and I return to my house. I was not used to all those things.

The way today’s youths do their thing, I don’t understand. You see girls going to visit men in their homes, spending hours and sometimes days even when there is no formal steps towards marriage. At the time we grew up, you dare not try such.

When we were young, you dare not disobey your parents not like what you see today, young girls talking back at their mothers and even daring their mothers to stop them from going out with their boyfriends. Back then, who are you to talk of boyfriend?

We were also trained to be prayerful and that helped us in our moral life and even in whatever we eventually became in life. I always tell people that there is nothing you ask God with clean heart that He will not answer you. Please whoever you are hold unto God. Put Him first in whatever you do. If you have God, there is nothing you ask Him that He will not do for you.

I am a living testimony of the mercy of God. That is the discipline I have instilled in my children. We always pray together, they are always in the church and whatever they are doing, they put God first.

This issue of love is not about sleeping with men. You love yourself and love your neighbor by helping each other and leading each other to God. You can’t say you love someone and you are leading him or her to hell.

Where were you at Nigeria’s independence in 1960?

I was in the village, a small girl then. In fact that day because I heard they were going to cook rice at school, I prepared that I was going to school, I cried that I should be allowed to go to school but I was not allowed.

It was later we came out to watch as the pupils were matching along the road with Nigerian flag in their hands. At the end of the day, my elderly ones returned with the flags which they gave to me. I got two flags and four cups. They also brought rice for us from the school. Throughout that week, all the children in my area were matching on the street, everyone carrying his own flag and we matched up and down. It was a happy moment even though we didn’t know the meaning of independence, the whole country was celebrating and we joined.

What was your favourite food as a young person?

Rice is my number one food, even up till now, rice is it for me. I can eat rice every day.

How do you relax?

When I was working, there was no time for relaxation. I wake up 5am say my prayers, if I am on morning duty, I will get set go for morning mass and from there go to work. If I am not able to make the mass in the morning, when I close I go for evening mass. I usually close by 3pm, but if the last flight has not arrived, I cannot go. Sometimes I stay till 9pm.

Now that I am retired, I spend good time in prayer, in fact I use prayer to relax. My day is regimented, after I have done my morning duties which includes exercise, I settle down to say my morning prayers, by 12 noon, I say my midday prayer, after that if there is light, I watch television. By 3pm, I go for my divine mercy prayer and of course in the evening if there is evening mass, I go for mass.

So basically what I do now is just pray, so I use prayer to relax.

What is your favourite music?

Do I have any? All my children love music so anyone they play I dance with them. I don’t have anyone as my choice.

What would you have done differently?

What I would have done differently is, like that time I went to England, if I were a young person, I wouldn’t have come back to Nigeria. I would have stayed there. But because I was not young and I was also not there with my family, I had no option than to come back. Honestly I would have loved to have stayed in England.

What experience did you have that you cannot forget?

It happened when I was in England. I was sick, I had boil, and did not go to work for almost one week. I was praying asking God to please heal me so that I can go to work to make the money I would use to pay for my room, then I was paying 60 pounds per week. After praying, I took anointing oil, placed it in front of the boil and told God please I would like to go to work tomorrow. After the prayer, I went to sleep, about 3am, I noticed that the boil has burst and pus gushed out of it, that gave me a lot of relief and I was able to go to work in the morning.

Later that morning, police officers came to the house to search for the husband of the lady I was staying with. They accused the man of duping people at Heathrow Airport. The lady did not know that I went to work, she thought I was in my room and by then my papers had expired. When the police said they wanted to search the house, she later told me, she was afraid because she thought I was inside and she knew that my papers had expired. She said she wanted to stop them but later allowed them because she knew I didn’t have any criminal issues. But when they opened my door, I was not there and she was wondering how I managed to escape.

They asked who was staying in my room, she told them it was one of her aunties. They searched the room and discovered that everything I had there, had receipt. After the searching, they stayed there till 10am waiting to see if the man will return.

Ordinarily I was supposed to have returned home by that 10am, but I branched at the church to pray and thank God for bursting the boil. I didn’t know that God directed me to the church so that I will not meet those police because by the time I came back, they had gone.

When the lady saw me, she screamed and asked me where I had been, I told her the boil has burst and I was able to go to work. I was giving that to her as a testimony not knowing that there was another testimony which I didn’t know about. She told me it was not up to 15 minutes the police left the house.

If they had seen me, it would have been very rough for me because they would have deported me that very day.

What lessons would you say life has taught you?

One lesson I have learnt in my life is to trust in God, to hold him tight and be totally devoted to him. Without him, I would not be here talking to you.

All my life I will continue to hold onto God and that is what I advise everyone to do. It is only God that can see you through difficult moments.

We should always listen to the spirit of God in us so that we do not get involved in evil things.

I advise people to love one another, it doesn’t matter whether the person is your brother or sister or not, as long as the person is a human being, show him or her love. But you can only do that if you are close to God.