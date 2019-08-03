NLC, TUC Disassociate Selves From Planned Sowore Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have distanced themselves from the planned RevolutionNow protest led by Omoyele Sowore.

The NLC and TUC in separate statements said while they respects the right of the citizenry to freely associate and hold an opinion, and to peacefully protest against any policy or policies with which they disagree, they remain committed to the corporate existence of the country.

The NLC statement was signed by its president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba while that of TUC was signed by its president, Comrade Quadri A. Olaleye

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) wishes to inform the general public that it has no planned mass action or street protest in the country for now. It also states unequivocally that it is in not in league with any group whatsoever for any mass action in any part of the country.

“It further states that there are no issues in contention with any public authority that has not been subjected to social dialogue that will now require extra ordinary means or action to resolve,” the TUC stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that the RevolutionNow protesters plan to hold a nationwide protest on Monday.

The NLC in its statement said no decision for a mass action has been discussed by its national organs, let alone a decision to proceed on a mass action.

It stated, “Before we embark on any mass action or street protest, the issue(s) in contestation must first be thoroughly debated by the appropriate organs of the Congress.

“Similarly, the decision to do a mass action or any form of protest is usually taken by those organs.

“We are therefore not involved in any street protest.”