Okowa Felicitates With Ibori At 61

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, who turns 61 years on August 4.

The governor’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Saturday in Asaba.

Okowa extolled Chief Ibori for his outstanding contributions to the development of Delta and Nigeria.

The governor lauded the enigmatic political prowess of his former boss, describing him as a political colossus, astute administrator and an enthusiastic leader of impeccable value.

“My distinguished leader, it is to your credit and other great leaders that oil producing states of the Niger Delta are enjoying 13 per cent derivation today.

“Your indefatigable role as a champion of resource control and fiscal federalism unarguably puts you among true patriots and one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s democracy,” Okowa said.

He said Chief Ibori made sacrifices which helped in deepening Nigeria’s democracy and thanked him for his role in his (Okowa’s) re-election for a second term in office.

Okowa said that Chief Ibori’s uncompromising posture on issues of injustice and good governance in Nigeria stood him out as a rare breed.

The governor also described him as one of the cornerstones of Nigeria’s democracy, especially with his track record of persistence, consistency and effective leadership.

“As the father of modern Delta, I commend your visionary and inclusive leadership style that the ‘Odidigboigbo’ as you are fondly called, provided for the people of Delta for eight years.

“You laid the foundation for a modern state, building bridges of unity among the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I rejoice with you and your family members, friends, political and business associates on the occasion of your 61st birth anniversary,” Okowa said.

The governor said that the best years of Ibori were still ahead, and prayed the Almighty God to grant him long life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the state and the country well. (NAN)