NEWS
Plateau By-Election: NOA Cautions Against Vote Buying
Mr Bulus Dabit, the Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Plateau , has cautioned against vote buying in Saturday’s State House of Assembly by-election for Pengana constituency in Bassa Local Government Area of the State.
It was gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled Aug. 3 for the by-election following the demise of the member elect, Mr Ezekiel Afon.
Dabit said on Saturday in Jos that vote buying and selling could lead to electing unpopular leaders.
“The election should be conducted according to the rules and regulations governing the process; vote buying distorts the emergence of good leaders and breeds bad stewardship,” he said.
He urged the electorate to vote leaders who were concerned with the welfare of the people and would shore up development in the constituency.
The director also urged security agencies and INEC officials to ensure good conduct of the election, while calling on the youths to be law abiding during the process.
Revealed that the election will take place in 60 polling units in seven registration areas. (NAN)
MOST READ
NLC, TUC Disassociate Selves From Planned Sowore Protest
Plateau By-Election: NOA Cautions Against Vote Buying
Pregnant Migrants Taken To Safety As Rescue Ships Seek Safe Port
Rainstorm Kills 7 People In Yola – NEMA
2019 Elections Have Been Won And Lost, Presidency Tells Atiku
Edo Assembly Gets Court Order Against NASS, DSS
Flood Sweeps Away FCT High Court Director, Kills 5 Kids In Yola
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
FAAN Security Officer Arrested For Stealing From Pilgrims
- NEWS24 hours ago
Meet 26-year-old Henrich Bankole Who Made It To Forbes Africa 120 Game Changers
- CRIME21 hours ago
Unidentified Armed Men Attack UNIABUJA Medical Students Hostel
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
AfDB Tasks Nigeria, Others On Food Security, Nutrition
- Others24 hours ago
Nigerians Poised To Eat Iron And Zinc Cassava
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
NIRA Urges FG, States To Encourage Local Domain Hosting
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Investors’ Investments Decline By 7.50% In July
- NEWS23 hours ago
AAC Warns Against Transacting Business With Nzenwa