NEWS
Pregnant Migrants Taken To Safety As Rescue Ships Seek Safe Port
Two pregnant women who were rescued in the Mediterranean by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms earlier this week have been taken to safety by the Italian coastguard, the organization’s head, Oscar Camps, said Saturday.
The migrant women were nine and eight months pregnant, and had been picked up by the coastguard along with a nurse. One of the women had gone into labour, Proactiva said on Friday.
The ship is carrying 124 migrants who were rescued from waters off the Libyan coast. The vessel is currently seeking a safe harbour, after Italy denied it entry into its ports.
Separately, the ship Alan Kurdi, run by the German organization Sea-Eye, is also still looking for a safe port. The Alan Kurdi has 40 migrants on board.
The Alan Kurdi is on course for Malta, after Italian coastguard authorities also denied the ship entry. (NAN)
